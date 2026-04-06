New York Home Game Baseball 2026–Here’s How to Get There

It’s Spring!

Time to see a Mets or Yankees home game trip between now and the end of September. While other cities see a large majority of their fans driving to all the Major League Stadiums, NYC is different. The city that lives by mass transit offers diverse ways to the first pitch of the game.

Yankees fan?

Straus News was able to cover the special subway runs from Grand Central to Yankee Stadium for April 3rd’s opener against the Miami Marlins(the Yankees reigned supreme, 8-2 over the visitors). The original plan was to ride the first of two special trains, a 4-car set of 1917-era Lo-Vs, which was immediately dashed by the extreme crowd on the Uptown platform. Waiting for the second special train, a 5-car train of mixed 1950-60s Redbird “Train of Many Colors” seemed too daunting, given the crowding. This reporter opted to take an immediate #4 Woodlawn/ Jerome line train which also had many Yankee fans on it.

Once at 161st/Yankee Stadium, the sea of humanity poured out of the #4 subway equipment, the platform emptied, the next train rolled in, and the process continued for the next hour and a half.

If the subway is your choice (just regular trains now)—161 St-Yankee Stadium subway station at River Avenue is a short walk, served by the #4 and D trains from Manhattan, with weeknight express D’s also bringing fans to night games, and B trains stopping there during the rush hours, with some midday service available as well.

A quicker way from Midtown East is Metro-North which operates shuttle trains on home game days, on all home games, between Grand Central Terminal, 125th Street, and Yankees-E 153 Street stations for Manhattanites who favor the pinstripes. Metro-North also adds a stop at Yankees-E 153 Street station to many Hudson Line express and local trains for fans traveling to and from the game. A reasonable stroll from the station will get you to the stadium quickly.

Coming from more northwestern reaches in Manhattan? The Bx13 bus stops at the #1 181st Station, and the Bx6 and SBS-Bx6 stop at the 157th Street #1 Station, and leave you off at 161st and River Avenue as well.

Want to drive there? City Parking offers close-in lots and garages; spaces need to be prepaid for the game and run about $50.

Want to meet the Mets at Citifield? Options abound.

Is it the subway that gives you proper orange and blue vibes? Enhanced #7 Flushing Line service will be provided during game days and nights. This season, the line is undergoing enhanced reconstruction until 2027, which means a longer ride out to Willets Point. The 2026 Mets Season will see both express 7 trains (look for the diamond surrounding the 7 on the sides of the cars, not the circle, which is a local) service for trips to home games. Both will be slower than normal, ranging from 35 to 40 minutes from Hudson Yards in Manhattan. Other stops are at Times Square, 5th Avenue and 42nd Street and Grand Central.

More Manhattan possibilities? Take the E,F,M or R trains to 74th St/ Broadway Station in Jackson Heights. For the N or W trains, Queensboro Plaza is your place to change.

Should you fancy a cruise to see the Mets, you are in luck! For 22 Met home games, Seastreak ferry from East 35th Street drops you off and picks you up at the World’s Fair Marina, 15 minute’s walk from Citi Field. You can buy either a one way or round trip boat ticket AND a game ticket through Seastreak. A 25 minute trip once underway, libations , a cold beer, soft drinks, or snacks are served in the air-conditioned downstairs deck. Game day timings will get you to see the first pitch and boats will leave 45 minutes after the last out.

But you’d be advised to make a reservation asap, there aren’t many seats available; many of the 22 game day trips are already sold out. Looking at the website for the game on July 24, a round trip ticket from Manhattan is $60, Children 12 and under are half fare, including those under 2-years-old.

If you want to park at the Stadium, construction has made fewer parking spots available for the 2026 season due to ongoing construction. This year you can prepay. You are now able to purchase parking in advance for $40.

East Side/West Side? The LIRR does both.

With over 80 trains every day of the week from both Penn Station AND Grand Central Madison, the 20 minute ride is a comfortable way to the game.

“Mr. and Mrs. Met would agree, the LIRR provides fast, safe and affordable service to every single game at Citi Field” said Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free.

Manhattanites are known to be thrifty. With the “Take the Train to the Game” promotion, attendees of Mets home games can receive $5 off of certain Long Island Rail Road tickets, good for use on the day of the game. The discount can be used for day pass or CityTickets to that are purchased in the LIRR’s TrainTime app. From Manhattan to Citi Field during the week, a City Ticket round trip Day Pass is $14.50. By using the promo code for Mets ticket holders, a $5 discount reduces the price to $9.50. It gets even better on weekends, the discount is even bigger; the Weekend City Ticket Day Pass is $10.50, the Mets promo code makes that $5.50.

When purchasing a ticket for a Mets home game, add the “Take the Train to the Game” promotion at checkout. On the day of the game, you will receive an email with a link to the TrainTime app. Follow that link and purchase a day pass or CityTicket to Mets-Willets Point as usual; the discount code will be automatically applied in your cart.

No matter how you travel, consult www.mlb.com for comprehensive information about attending both Yankee and Mets games and for parking at each.