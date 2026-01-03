New Yorkers Turn Out in Force to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Some braved bone chilling temperatures at the traditional Times Sqaure ball drop while others celebrated on rooftops and some donned crazy hats to run a 4 mile race in Central Park. Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration block party at 1 p.m on New Year’s day drew thousands to downtown. All proved there is still no better place to celebrate the New Year than Manhattan.

An estimated one million people showed up in Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve undeterred by the bone chilling weather and the jam-packed viewing areas that required you to get there hours before midnight.

On New Year’s Day, tens of thousands packed into lower Broadway for the block party surrounding Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s public swearing in ceremony on the steps of City Hall.

Mamdani officially assumed office at midnight in a smaller, symbolic ceremony before hosting a larger public celebration later in the day.

Some attendees praised the festive atmosphere, while others voiced frustration over tight security measures, including metal detectors, confiscated water bottles, and long waits to enter the Canyon of Heroes.

Elsewhere in the city, the New York Road Runners’ annual midnight race sent thousands through Central Park just as the New Year began. Despite the cold, runners embraced the tradition, trading champagne flutes for sneakers as they welcomed 2026 with movement and camaraderie for a four mile run.

Amid the citywide revelry, some New Yorkers chose elevation over congestion. On New Year’s Eve, partygoers gathered at the A.R.T. Rooftop at Arlo NoMad, opting for skyline views instead of street-level gridlock.

Ringing in the new year in a cozy yet inclusive environment, Arlo NoMad hosted its TRADITIONS rooftop celebration—an affordable, polished alternative to the city’s most chaotic parties. Tickets started at $117, offering sweeping views of Manhattan without the stress that defines Times Square.

Inside Arlo NoMad, the atmosphere was controlled, intentional, and social. Disco balls scattered star-like reflections across bookshelves lined with classic tomes, while neon “TRULY YOURS” signage glowed behind DJ booths.

Guests moved easily between the rooftop and indoor lounges as DJs spun Top 40, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, House, and classics, creating a flow that felt curated rather than chaotic. The diverse, largely mid-to-late-20s crowd mingled freely, making the night feel more like a gathering of friends than a mass event.

Guest Johnny Soka captured the appeal while reconnecting with friends. “It was a great idea to be in front of the Empire State Building with all the flickering lights—great ambience, vibes, music, people.”

Reflecting on the year behind him, he added, “It’s just been a tough year, 2025, so it’s good to sort of let go out here on the rooftop. It kind of freshens you up a little bit, you know, a fresh new beginning.”

Trinidad and Tobago was well represented throughout the night, adding island warmth to the Manhattan chill. Anuja Jairam, celebrating with her husband, said the energy felt instantly familiar. “We bounced off a lot of Trinis, which is always good. We’re having fun tonight. It was very diverse, which is always a plus.” Her New Year’s resolution cut through the small talk with humor and confidence: “My New Year’s resolution is to be skinny, hot, and rich.”

Josh Roc, also from Trinidad and Tobago, embraced the rooftop atmosphere despite the cold. “It’s just a little cold, but it’s good vibes,” he said. His favorite part of the night was simpler: “The alcohol.” Already “on six right now,” fueled by vodka and soda, Roc said he was looking toward balance in the year ahead.

The open bar at Traditions NYE delighted guests with unlimited pours and a curated lineup of signature cocktails, including the whiskey-forward Last Goodbye (Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, Italicus, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice), the tropical Arlo Marg (Mezcal, Aperol Spritz, Pineapple, Lime Juice), the bubbly NY Sparkle (Condesa Gin, St. Germain, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup), and the refreshing Fleur du Jardin / Midnight Kiss (Condesa Gin, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, Mint, Lemon Juice). Chilled champagne bottles like Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon stood ready for toasts, while canned options such as White Claw and glow-lit shot setups added to the festive flair across two stations.

But for the less intrepid who simply watched, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC pulled in an average 18.4 million viewers, a four year high. The eight-hour show, which jumped to Chicago and Las Vegas before the night was over, peaked at 30 million right around midnight in Times Square, according to Variety.

New Year’s Eve Live drew 5.3 million viewers on CBS from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. CNN with a show once again hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen averaged 2.6 million viewers from 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. for its New Year’s Eve special. NBC had 2.13 million viewers from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. for A Toast to 2025.