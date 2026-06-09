NYC Commission on Human Rights Launches Resource Hub for Tourists

The city wants our out-of-town visitors flocking to events like the Semiquincentennial anniversary of the founding of America and the FIFA World Cup to know their rights while visiting the Big Apple.

The New York City Commission on Human Rights launched the “ Visitors’ Rights in NYC ” resource hub on June 9, streamlining access for city visitors to information about their rights ahead of the many major global events this summer.

The resource hub features an overview of the protections granted by the New York City Human Rights Law (NYCHRL), a guide to filing a discrimination claim with the Commission, and fact sheets in over a dozen languages. The site also provides a social media toolkit, encouraging readers to spread the word about the new resource.

The webpage reiterates that one does not need to be an NYC resident nor a U.S. citizen to be entitled to the rights outlined by the NYCHRL —one of the strongest anti-discrimination laws nationwide with protections in over 25 categories including race, disability, gender, and immigration status.

The Commission enforces the NYCHRL by investigating and prosecuting discrimination cases. Complaints can be filed via an online form or by scheduling a meeting, and must be lodged within one year of the alleged violation.

“There’s no place like New York City, and the New York City Human Rights Law makes sure people feel comfortable here and enjoy their time in the city,” Christine Clarke, Commissioner and Chair of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, said in a statement. “These new materials clearly explain those rights and how to get help, because New York City is for everyone.”

The webpage is intended to aid tourists looking to better understand their rights while in New York.