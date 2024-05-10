NYPD: Couple Carjacked On 38th & 7th During First Date, Six Suspects At Large

A couple on a first date was reportedly carjacked in Midtown on May 7, leading to delays on the Major Deegan Expressway after a group of unidentified suspects dragged a man from his 2021 BMW M5 and drove away.

That suspect ending up leading police on a high-speed chase that reportedly ended when he encountered a roadblock on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx, prompting him to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot.

The other suspects drove away in three different vehicles that cops said included a silver sedan, a black BMW, and a black Mercedes.

The theft reportedly occurred at around 3:16 a.m. near the intersection of 38th St. & 7th Ave., police said. The couple–a man and a woman–were in the rear seat of the BMW sedan when they were approached by a group of men, who ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to the NYPD. The woman managed to escape, police say, and her date was allegedly pistol-whipped. He refused medical treatment at the scene, before jumping into the back of a police cruiser with cops that tried to track down the stolen vehicle.

Cops ended up tracking the vehicle via the auto manufacturer’s app on the victim’s cell phone. The driver of the stolen car managed to get as far as W. 240 St. and Van Cortlandt Park, police said, before he encountered a police road block, bailed out of the car and fled on foot, with police and the victim in hot pursuit.

The New York Post identified the owner of the hijacked car as 23-year-old Joseph Sadykov, who said he valued the vehicle at $150,000.

He told that tabloid that he and his girlfriend had climbed into the back seat of the car after a “great date” at a Midtown “hot spot.” He added that he had had a few drinks, and wanted to get some sleep before driving to his home in Queens.

”I was doing the right thing, but it backfired on me because I didn’t lock the doors,” he said. He added that the thieves demanded jewelry he was wearing, which he claimed was worth several thousand dollars. He said that he initially believed that this would satisfy the thieves, but soon realized they wanted to swipe his pricey car as well.

Sadykov claimed that he ended up in a one-on-one brawl with the man who would end up driving his hijacked car, and even believed that he would the win the fight until the other suspects apparently began fighting him as well. At that point, the man was able to jump behind the wheel of his car, Sadykov claimed. That was when he called the police and did a ride-along, he said.

The authorities have released information on the appearance of the suspects at the time of the crime. The first individual is described as a man with a “light complexion” and a “medium build,” they said. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and black pants, police said. A second suspect was similarly described as a man with a light complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants and black sneakers with white trim.

The other four individuals were last seen wearing black-hooded jackets and face masks, police said.