NYPD Issued Nearly 6,000 Criminal Summonses to Bikers in Qtr but Most Get Dismissed

The number of criminal summonses handed out to bikers in the latest quarter has surged by ten times the number handed out in the previous quarter, according to a new report.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch launched a new “ Quality of Life Division ” back in April. In the second quarter of 2025, according to Gothamist, the number of criminal summonses handed to bikers totaled nearly 6,000 a ten fold increase from the first quarter. That surpasses the total of 5,605 issued over the last seven years.

But social media evidence suggests the vast majority of bikers to land in criminal court are getting off with no fines or are seeing the $190 criminal fine reduced to a disorderly conduct fine of only $20.

“Probably 85% of all tickets I watched were getting dismissed for not enough information on the ticket, not just for bike violations but for all kinds of minor infractions,” wrote Reddit poster Decent_Bad_2874 who wrote about his experience at a July 3 court appearance to answer a criminal summons for running a red light on a Citi bike.

A public defender argued on the poster’s behalf that there was incomplete information on the summons and that was enough to get the complaint dismissed.

“All in all it was a much less stressful and scary experience than I expected, though of course it was extremely fucking annoying.” The poster said the whole process took him about and an hour and a half. The one red light ticket that was not dismissed outright was given a 60 days APD [adjournment pending dismissal]. according to the post.

From the start, many bikers objected that the criminalization push means bikes are facing stiffer penalties than a car which is caught running a red light. A car owner can plead online and avoid a court appearance and a criminal record.

The new Quality of Life Division of the NYPD is supposed to crack down on everyday issues (311s) that aren’t necessarily emergencies (911s). In other words, the division will respond to complaints that were otherwise being overlooked, such as noise, illegal parking, outdoor drug use and, controversially, cyclists of both the pedal, e-bike and moped variety.

Commissioner Tisch when she unveiled the program said that E-bikes, scooters and bicycles don’t have the same license plate requirements as cars, making it difficult to penalize reckless cyclists.

“Every person is obligated to follow the very basic rules of the road when it comes to traffic safety. Compliance is not optional,” Tisch said at a City Council hearing in May. “We will not tolerate e-bikes driving recklessly, running red lights, ignoring stop signs, driving on the sidewalk and riding against traffic.”

Officers are being deployed across 14 corridors in NYC to monitor biking, four of which are in Manhattan: 2nd Ave, 6th Ave, Delancey Street and 125th Street.

According to StreetsBlogNYC, the criminalization against cyclists is unwarranted because there are far more accidents involving cars and pedestrians than bikes and pedestrians. But according to Janet Schroeder, a co-founder of NYC Electric Vehicle Safety Alliance, the vast majority of accidents involving pedestrians and bikes are never reported, rendering the stats all but useless.

There is also a concern in some quarters that the Trump administration crack down on illegal migrants coupled with the surge in bike criminalization is an attempt to drive migrants into the criminal justice system, making it easier to deport.

“This is a direct attack on immigrant workers,” Ligia Guallpa, the executive director of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a project representing delivery workers, told the New York Times . “The intent is to criminalize workers and to create a situation where our communities could be targets for deportation.”

In addition to the immigration concerns, some argue the pursuit of bikers is a crack down on an environmentally friendly form of transport.

“If we want to encourage cycling, which is healthy, which is green, which is safer, which makes people happier, which is better for our tight city, we need to be thinking of how to make it more accessible and fair for people, not less accessible and fair,” Cecil Scheib , an East Village protester, told Gothamist.

But Tisch is unwavering about the complaints she gets from New Yorkers, saying many involve e-bikes and scooters “either out of control or up on the sidewalk,” she said at a press conference with Adams.

One Reddit thread published last week from a car driver was in favor of the Quality of Life Division, just for different reasons. In fact, most users were outraged about the issue of illegal parking.

“I’m sometimes stuck in a legal parking spot for 20-30 minutes before some asshole deigns to move his double-parked car and then screams at me for being annoyed,” wrote a user that goes by boomzgoesthedynamite. And, “These guys are going to need to start with themselves if they’re cracking down on double parking,” wrote Pinkydoodle2.

Despite the otherwise stringent enforcement on these 311s, when the directive was first introduced, many summonses were being dismissed, according to StreetBlogsNYC which went to court on the first day the recepients of criminal complaints were due in court on May 19. And if more recent reddit posts are correct, that trend continues to this day.

“The degree to which the process is a punishment depends greatly on who you are and how much money you have,” posted a reddit user who goes by the tag RChickenMan. “If you’re an immigrant, it could mean fear of deportation. If you’re a citizen but poor, it could mean losing a day’s pay, having to figure out childcare, maybe even losing your job if your boss is vindictive enough. But if you’re a well-off tech worker, you’ll be laughing with your boss about how you’re taking a day off to deal with this ridiculous ticket you got.”

Not all agree. “I’m compensated well and get PTO and it’s still very stressful and upsetting,” postedTripNo8994. “I’m not denying that immigrants and people of lower income have it much worse than me and I’m lucky in comparison. But I’m definitely not laughing.”