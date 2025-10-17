The NYPD Memorial Wall in Battery Park City stands just a few short blocks west of Ground Zero and—just take Liberty Street and you’ll walk right into it. In 1997, when the NYPD Memorial was erected to honor all its officers killed in the line of duty, there was no Ground Zero, of course, and its siting had little historical resonance.

Then 9/11 happened, and when the dust cleared, the NYPD Memorial was the near neighbor to what would become one of the nation’s most sacred remembrance spots The event’s effect on the NYPD Memorial was twofold: First, even as its existence would be greatly overshadowed by the 9/11 Memorial and new World Trade Center, the ongoing deaths of cops from 9/11-related illness would, ironically, make the NYPD Memorial more of a living monument than anyone could have foretold.

And so, on the morning of October 15, 2025, with a few hundred people present, in addition to Officer Jonathan Diller—shot to death in Far Rockaway, Queens, on March 25, 2024—another 49 names were added to the monument, the rest being victims of 9/11-related illness. (The name of Didarul Islam, killed in the July 28 mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue, will be added next year.)

Among those present were the family of NYPD Detective Jewel Todman-Phillip, who were also present at this year’s 9/11 Memorial reading of the names.

A Ceremony for Sacrifice and Commitment

The ever commanding Captain Jack Conway of the NYPD Ceremonial Unit led the morning’s event, starting with the request, “Please rise, for the presentation of our nation’s colors and the singing of the National Anthem by Police Officer Jonathan Perez.” Behind Conway and those who would speak after him, the Memorial Wall was draped in black and purple,

The invocation was delivered by NYPD Deputy Chaplain George Anastasiou, who represents the Greek Orthodox faith.

Conway introduced the dais next, including the new Chief of Department Michael LiPetri; NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch; Mayor Eric Adams; First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella; Father Anastasiou; and Battery Park City Authority President Raju Mann.

After Mann briefly spoke on “the honor of maintaining this memorial behind me,” Hizzoner, soberly dressed a blue suit jacket, white shirt, purple striped tie, and white pocket handkerchief, came to the podium.

Speaking without apparent notes, Adams’s speech follows in full, lest its significance be overlooked. God willing no police officers are killed between now and December 31, this was Adams’s final NYPD-related memorial address, and his words encapsulate both the promise and the failures of his mayoralty, including skipping this year’s FDNY Memorial for an Albania getaway.

Had Eric Adams acted in accordance to the nobility of his words this morning, it’s likely he’d be anticipating reelection.

“Thank you to Captain Conway and all of you who understand the significance of never forgetting the water the tree of freedom with their blood, their sacrifice, and their commitment. When you think about the establishment of the New York City police department in 1845, and thoughout the continuous years that we have been in this great city, the city we call New York, and how proud we are of the important, significant role of protecting the people of the city of New York. Forty-nine we are going to add to the wall, lost on September 11, 2001. One is Detective Diller, who died in the line of duty, who died while doing his job, taking illegal handguns off our streets.”

“I remember being a Lieutenant at the time, 2001, September 11, in the 8-8 Precinct, and coming down here to Ground Zero, and watching the ground smolder, watching two buildings that played a real role in our city, as a symbol of our strength, collapse, a center of trade. It felt as if we’d not return to any level of normality.

“But we did something special, on September 12, we got up. We got up. Our city showed the entire country and those who were of terrorist thoughts, that will we survive. The resiliency of New York City allowed the country to get up. We knew that we had a role to play, to not only show how we would continue to move forward, but how we would stand tall and never surrender to hate, and never surrender to violence.

“And as we watch what’s playing out across Europe and many cities across the globe, and Portland, and others: You don’t see that here. And that is because of the men and women of the New York City Police Department. We will never surrender to violence, we will never surrender to anarchy, and we will never surrender to anyone believing we would not continue to forge ahead.

“And I think it’s so important that we not just sing our “Star-Spangled Banner,” but we listen to it. The ‘rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still here.’ And that is because of the men and women of the law enforcement communities across our country and those who are part of our military service that defend us against foreign and domestic enemies. Our flag is here because of the 50 men and women we’re adding to the wall. God bless their families, God bless our city, and God bless America.”