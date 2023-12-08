x
NYPD Says Overall Crime Rate Is Down Compared to Last Nov., But Hate Crimes Surging

According to the latest monthly stats released by the NYPD, overall NYC crime was down by 4.1 percent in November 2023 (compared to the same month a year earlier). The standout exceptions were a 7.1 percent spike in grand theft auto incidents and a 33 percent surge in hate crime incidents.

| 08 Dec 2023 | 05:32
    Edward Caban (center) was formally appointed Police Commissioner in July. He succeeded Keechant Sewell. Crime stats collected by the NYPD have featured a categorical decline in incidents this year.
    An NYPD traffic car on Fifth Avenue. The police department claims that crime dipped by 4.1 percent overall last month compared to November 2022, although hate crimes surged by 33 percent.
According to the NYPD’s latest stats roundup, the overall NYC year-over-year crime rate dropped by 4.1 percent last month. In other words, crime was down this November relative to the same month last year.

There were two standout exceptions to the general crime dip. One, grand theft auto, was up by 7.1 percent compared to the same month a year earlier. Hate crime incidents have surged by 33 percent as well.

Other monthly stats were trending downwards compared to a year ago, including a headline decrease of 18.8 percent in shooting incidents. On a year-to-date basis, that’s a 25.4 decline in shootings citywide. Murder was down by 6.5 percent. Robbery, rape, burglary, and grand larceny all dipped considerably as well. Felony assault saw a small increase of 0.9 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban touted the crime stats roundup, claiming that “month after month, the NYPD continues to deliver on its public safety promise.”

Grand theft auto has been elevated for some months now, seemingly in large part due to a TikTok craze that looks like it may still have legs.

The NYPD has been warning of a burst in hate crimes recently, given that tensions in NYC have remained elevated due to war overseas in Gaza. In addition to widely reported Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attacks, November 2023 hate crimes stats also revealed disturbing year-over-year increases in attacks against the Black and LBTQIA+ communities.

Transit crime stats provide a mixed picture. While they remain down by 2.5 percent on a year-to-date basis, this November saw a 10 percent surge in transit incidents compared to last November.