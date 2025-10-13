October 7 Anniversary Marked By Mourning, Protest, Politics

The second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel came to Manhattan with all the solemnity and rancor one would expect from the ever contentious and often irreconcilable conflict. All flags at city and state buildings were flown at half staff y on Oct. 7 this year. Whether one considers the current cease fire in the war by and against Israel two years old, as part of much a longer historical arc going back to the ancient Aramean, Chaldean or Roman Levant is a matter of perspective.

That a Trump Administration-negotiated peace deal was looming didn’t seem to affect the day itself, with both the focused pro-Israel parties and the more broadly “revolutionary” pro-Palestine groups.

It’s been nearly ten months since Bronx-born lawyer and real estate developer Steve Witkoff became the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East. Despite President Trump’s early optimism and exhortations, there hasn’t been much evidence when the anniversary dawned that Witkoff was making substantial progress with either Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu or the negotiators representing Hamas.

And so this October 7 rather resembled that of 2024, with pro-Israel partisans showing sorrow and concern for the hostages on one side, and pro-Palestine groups shouting about “intifada” and “genocide” on the other.

Up in Central Park, Jews and others gathered, many holding Israeli flags of various designs including rainbow, gay-pride themed banners. One dog present wore a Bring Them Home bandana around its neck. In midtown, the highlight was raucous march to 1211 6th Avenue, between West 47th and West 48th streets, home to News Corp., the NY Post and Fox cable network.

Among the professionally printed signs credited to the radical group Within Our Lifetime, were those reading: “There is Only One Solution, Intifada Revolution”; “Palestinian Liberation & Return By Any Means Necessary”; “Resisting The Nakba Since 1948”; and “End the Blockade Break The Siege Gaza Will Be Free,” and “Over 600,000 Dead, U.S. & Israel Your Hands Are Red.”

Where that 600,000 number comes from is unclear. According to the Associated Press , using disputed Gaza Health Ministry figures, has around 67,000 dead, with another 167,000 casualties. While the devestation of Gaza is undeniably substantial, how accurate these numbers are will likely never be known.

Per a recent Reuters report, “The Palestinian Health Ministry figures do not differentiate between civilians and Hamas combatants, who do not wear formal uniforms or carry separate identification...The Israeli military said in January 2025 it had killed nearly 20,000 Hamas fighters. It has not provided an update since.”

Zionism versus “Free Palestine”

One substantial difference between the October 7 anniversaries, is just how popular the “Free Palestine” cause has become. While one might aver this rise has been in proportion to the suffering of Gaza, the real explanation is probably an oversimplification.

Conversely, given the popularity of simplistic social media “news” sources and an increasingly social-media addicted population, that might be enough, even with the occasional armchair scholar sharing videos from the Imperial War Museum about the British mandate.

One Protest After Another

Straus News has covered the local manifestations of the current Israel - Hamas war extensively. Though we missed the Times Square rally of October 8, 2023, where signs reading “Globalize the Intifada,” “Free All Palestinian Prisoners” and “Resistance is justified” were joined by chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” we’ve rarely missed a major protest since.

Indeed, five days later, our reporters were in Times Square. Though the story ran in the opinion-oriented Voices section, it remains a valuable survey of sentiments before Hamas-built tunnels under Gazan hospitals were found; before it was clear that some Hamas hostages weren’t coming home for a long time, if ever; and before the word “genocide” was so commonly thrown around.