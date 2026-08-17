Petition to Bar Mamdani From 9/11 Ceremony Sparks Support, Backlash

In the weeks leading up to the 25th Anniversary of the tragedy of 9/11, over 87,000 petitioners have called for for the Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be barred from the ceremony.

“For 9/11 families, this is not simply a public ceremony—it is a deeply personal day of mourning,” the petition wrote. “The presence of individuals whose words or associations are perceived as conflicting with the solemn purpose of the event risks detracting from that focus and causing additional pain.”

The petition, started July 9 by 9/11 family member Giovanni Galante, calls on the organizers to reconsider Mamdani’s participation at the 25th Anniversary Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial. As outlined in the petition, the primary concerns of the petitioners include Mamdani’s responses to rhetoric perceived as “hostile” to “shared American values: respect for the victims, recognition of the gravity of the attacks, and a clear rejection of the ideologies that contributed to such violence.”

Mamdani, a popular Muslim democratic socialist, was further criticized for his associations to figures such as Brooklyn’s Imam Siraj Wahhaj and political figures/candidates Aber Kawas, Ramzi Kassem, and Darializa Aria Chevalier—all of whom the petition accuse of connections to the 9/11 terrorist attack itself, other terrorist attacks, or extremist ‘anti-American’ rhetoric.

“I will proudly honor the families, the survivors, the first responders forever impacted by that horrific terror attack by standing alongside them at this year’s 9/11 commemoration, reaffirming that we will never forget the solemn day felt by all of us who call this city home, and frankly by all of us who call this country home,” Mamdani said at a non-related press conference July 27.

Strong advocacy erupted over the petition on both sides. Supporters of the petition, including former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden Michael LaRosa, claimed Mamdani’s widespread platform in the public eye would divert attention from the day’s purpose, while others alleged Mamdani of having affiliations with Islamic extremism. Comparatively, Mamdani supporters decried the petition as Islamophobic and racist.

In a statement to CNN, Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec said “The mayor—a New Yorker who was 9 years old on the day of the attack and grieved alongside this city in its aftermath — is focused on bringing New Yorkers together to honor this solemn anniversary. He will not engage in the kind of division that this city rejects.”

A 9/11 Memorial & Museum spokesperson affirmed their intentions to honor the victims of the tragedy in this year’s event, away from partisan politics.

“Each year, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum bears the solemn responsibility of leading the nation in commemorating September 11, 2001, and honoring the 2,977 victims killed as their names are read aloud by their families,” a spokesperson wrote to Straus News. “Our priority throughout the ceremony is to provide a dignified and supportive environment for the families.”

“We have intentionally worked to keep the commemoration free of politics because remembering those we lost on 9/11 should never be a partisan issue,” the spokesperson continued. “Government officials from across the political spectrum, including every sitting president, governor, and mayor since 9/11, have attended the ceremony simply to bear witness -- they do not deliver remarks and are asked to remain in a designated area.”

Giovanni Galante, who started the petition in honor of his late wife Grace Galante, announced a press conference will be held at City Hall Sept. 8, ahead of the ceremony.