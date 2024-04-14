Pirate of the Hudson: Man Tries to Hijack Two Boats, Including Storied Former FDNY Work Boat

A young man allegedly stole a series of boats from Manhattan’s West Side and piloted them a short ways down the Hudson on April 11, before ultimately being taken into custody by the NYPD’s Harbor Unit, police said.

Juan Hernandez, 23, was charged with two counts of grand larceny for the incident.

The robbery reportedly began at around 2:30 a.m. on Pier 66 at 26th St. adjacent to the West Side Highway, police said, when Hernandez allegedly untied and began piloting a decommissioned FDNY boat and pushed off in the direction of Pier 64.

According to ABC7, Rodriguez was unable to get the boat’s engine started, and instead simply floated it down the river before it aground. It took him half-an-hour to arrive at the latter pier.

The boat then “became stuck and Hernandez jumped into the water,” police told Straus News. He then allegedly “boarded a second boat and shoved off from Pier 64 to Pier 51.” It was a sailboat, and Hernandez allegedly couldn’t figure out how to properly unfurl its sails and pilot the craft further. It was around this point that “harbor units were notified.” Hernandez was apprehended, police say, hit with the larceny raps shortly thereafter.

The 138-ton boat he was attempting to steal has had quite the history. Although it was decommissioned and sold to a group of maritime preservationists in 1994, it was called back to duty during the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The John J. Harvey, named after a maritime firefighter who died in a ship blaze, worked for 80 hours pumping water onto the wreckage at Ground Zero before water mains were able to be restored.

Earlier in its career, it had helped combat a conflagration on the Cunard Line pier in 1932. It also responded to a blaze on the French ship SS Normandie in 1942, not to mention fought a fire on the ammunition ship El Estero in 1943. In 1966, the tanker Alva Cape caught fire twice in New York Harbor–the first time after colliding with the Texaco Massachusetts and a second time at the Brooklyn Navy Yard –and the John J. Harvey battled both infernos. The boat was named to the National Register of Historic Places in June 2000.

By 3:30 p.m. on April 11, the boat had returned to its berth at Pier 66, and frequent passersby might not have even noticed its temporary absence.

Boat thefts appear to generally be on the decline. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) noted that the number of such thefts in the U.S. decreased by four percent from 2021 to 2022, dropping from 4,644 to 4,461 incidents. About 20 percent of boat thefts happened in Florida, with California coming in second. New York State did not even crack the top of the list.

One of the few NYC incidents in recent memory happened in 2017, when a drunken man reportedly piloted a 16 ft. boat from New Jersey to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. He left it docked there, before making his way through a restricted area into the night. Richard S. Russo, a 47 year-old resident of Bayonne, was arrested in connection with that incident. He received theft and trespassing charges.