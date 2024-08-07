Police Search For Suspect After Anti-Muslim Hate Crime in Midtown

After slinging a slew of anti-Muslim slurs, a man said he was then punched in the face near E. 53rd St. The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating and have released a crimestopper photo and are appealing for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

The victim said he was walking near Fifth Ave. and E. 53rd St. around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 5 when the random, unprovoked attack happened. was punched in the face on August 5 at around 8:45 p.m. on 5th Avenue near 53rd Street.

Standing outside a building on 666 5th Ave., a 25-year-old male told police he was just talking on his cell phone when he encountered another male, approximately 25 years old. The victim was punched in the face by the unknown individual who yelled and then fled on foot to parts unknown.

EMS responded and the victim was transported to NYU Langone Medical Center in stable condition.

The assailant is described as having a light complexion, standing at about 5’7” or 5’8” at 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan shorts, gray hat and black sneakers. He also has a beard .

The incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are strictly confidential.