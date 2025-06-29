Pools Open and Adult Lap Swim is Back But Lifeguard Shortages May Still Loom

Splash! The city’s pools opened on June 27 providing a welcome respite from the unseasonably warm temperatures in the city.

That’s the good news, announced in a press release from Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Parks & Recreation Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa. And the new crown jewel of city pools, Gottesman Pool in the Davis Center in Harlem, which is larger than an Olympic-size pool, is open for its first-ever summer season.

But lifeguard shortages, while not as critical as in past years, are still looming. NYC has hired 680 lifeguards so far, which is nearly a 10 percent increase from this point last year. And lifeguard certification is set to continue through mid-July. In the past, however, Parks officials have said they need between 1,000 and 1,200 lifeguards to fully staff all pools and ocean beaches.

So while some programs, such as youth swimming lessons and adult lap swim, are slowly being restored, there are still hundreds of unfilled lifeguard positions.

That will likely mean that some of the city’s 14 miles of ocean beaches will likely have to close some sections to swimmers this summer. And the youth swimming lessons that were once offered in a dozen pools in Manhattan in the pre-COVID area, have expanded to two this year, up from one, Hamilton Fish pool on the Lower East Side, which was the only pool in the borough with swim programs for the past three years.

The brand-new Gottesman Pool in Harlem is also offering youth Learn to Swim lessons, which means Manhattan will have two of the six city pools offering youth swimming lessons.

Adams added another $5.5 million to the city budget to fund an expansion of the Learn to Swim programs for second-graders in underserved neighborhoods in programs that will take place in winter, spring, and fall in city indoor pools and select private pools. The free swim programs are expected to reach another 4,800 second-graders, bringing the total number of students served through the program to nearly 18,000. To learn more about water-safety programs, New Yorkers can visit the NYC Parks website.

So progress is being made, albeit very slowly.

City officials also announced the return of the Adult Lap Swim program, which will run from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering adults a chance to swim before the crowds.

The free Learn to Swim initiative this summer offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced lessons for adults and children. Registration is being handled through an online lottery. The lottery opened June 24 and is ongoing. If you or your child is selected, you have three days to confirm your slot. The lessons are free and demand will be heavy.

The Parks Department is also offering a free swim program for people with disabilities, and water exercise classes for adults and seniors, and is fielding a swim team for advanced youth swimmers.

The Gottesman Pool is part of the Davis Center at the Harlem Meer, a $160-million project led by the Central Park Conservancy, which opened in April. The project was constructed with city funding of $60 million, as well as private donations. The Gottesman Pool replaced the Lasker Pool and Rink, which was considered beyond repair, and measures 285 by 120 feet, larger than an Olympic-size pool. Built into the site’s natural topography, the pool will serve as an ice rink in the winter, as well as a multi-use turf field in the spring and fall.

“Our free outdoor pools are synonymous with summer for so many New Yorkers—they’re incredible amenities that allow people to cool off, have fun, and stay fit,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa.

Although multiple changes have been made to enhance lifeguard recruitment, including boosting the starting hourly wage from $16 an hour to $22 an hour under terms of a new contract that was agreed to with the lifeguard union around Memorial Day in 2024.

The city’s main lifeguard union, Local 461 of DC 37, declined to comment on whether the current lifeguard numbers give any indication that pools and beaches will be able to open safely. When asked for comment, a representative abruptly ended the call.

Despite staffing concerns, Mayor Adams underlined the necessity of public pools. “New York City’s pools are incredible places for New Yorkers to come together, learn to swim, and beat the heat. During days of extreme heat, like this week, the need for public pools is greater than ever.”