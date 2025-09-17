Proposed West Side Casinos Are Kaput After Decisive “No” Votes

West Side Manhattanites will have to look elsewhere to get their gambling fix, after two (much-hyped) casino proposals in the neighborhood were voted down by key community panels, by a measure of 4-2 each.

For those following the proceedings closely, this means that Silverstein’s $7 billion “Avenir” project and Caesar Palace’s $5.4 billion Times Square bid will not be moving forward. The votes followed well-attended public hearings on the projects.

The September 17 votes were conducted by “Community Advisory” committees, which were composed of representatives appointed by various government officials: NY Governor Kathy Hochul, Borough President Mark Levine, Mayor Eric Adams, State Assembly Member Tony Simone, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, and City Council Member Erik Bottcher. Representatives for the mayor and the governor provided the only “yes” votes.

In statements blasted out after the votes, Simone and Bottcher praised their appointed committee representatives for being among the “no” crowd.

“From the outset of this process I have said we must center this decision on the will of our community. Today’s vote to stop both casino proposals is a reflection of the community’s wishes,” Simone said in a statement. “We will continue working with partners to deliver future wins for the West Side that bring housing, education, economic opportunity, safety, and quality of life improvements for everyone.

Bottcher similarly heralded the vote as an expression of the community’s wishes: “Following countless conversations with constituents in coffee shops, living rooms and on street corners, extensive public engagement, and careful deliberation, I have reached the decision not to support the two remaining casino license applications in Council District 3.”

“This is not a decision I took lightly. All economic development opportunities deserve strong consideration. I believe casinos must clear a particularly high bar, requiring a uniquely strong degree of community buy-in before being sited in a neighborhood. Despite extensive outreach by the applicants, that level of support has not materialized,” he added.

Developers were hoping to snag one of three downstate licenses being dangled by the New York State Gaming Commission, promising opulent entertainment and recreation, as well as job-creation and development.

Caesar’s Times Square bid earned prominent support from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the Reverend Al Sharpton. Meanwhile, the towering Avenir project—to be built at W. 41st St. and 11th Ave.—came with the promise of 2,000 new residential apartments, 500 of which would have reportedly been “permanently affordable.” Both would have involved the construction of luxury hotels.

“We are disappointed by today’s decision and process. Caesars Palace Times Square was a visionary proposal that aimed to address long standing challenges through meaningful private investment,” Caesar’s Palace said in a statement. “We are proud of the work we’ve done over the past five years and grateful to the hundreds of organizations, businesses, Broadway artists, labor unions, and residents who supported this effort. Their courage and commitment to a better future for Times Square have been inspiring.”

“Obviously, we are disappointed that our West Side elected officials didn’t see a path forward for The Avenir project. We are grateful to everyone who has supported this project and partnered with our team throughout this process and appreciate their confidence in our vision for the Far West Side,” Silverstein C.O.O. Diane Fusco said, in a statement provided to Straus News.

Manhattan may still see a casino come to its shores, however, as one final proposal remains in Soloviev Group’s “Freedom Plaza” proposal. Another public hearing was held for that proposed casino, which would be erected near the United Nations on First Ave., on September 15. A Hudson Yards casino bid by Related Co. sputtered out earlier this year, after concerted community opposition was channeled through a “Protect the High Line” campaign.