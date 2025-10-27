Public Lewdness on 4 Train; Elder Assault in Chinatown

The plague of public lewdness on city subways continues.

The New York City Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a public lewdness incident that occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct / Transit District 4. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at approximately 3:49 p.m., a 16-year-old female was sitting on a northbound 4 train approaching the 14th Street-Union Square Station. An unidentified individual approached and exposed himself.

The victim then exited the train at 14th Street-Union Square while the individual remained on the train. There were no injuries reported.

The sought suspect is described as a male in his 50s with light complexion, likely Hispanic. If police estimates are correct, he is quite rotund, approximately 5’5” tall and 250 pounds.

Man Punches Senior & Kid After Collision with Skateboard

Down in Chinatown where the streets are often crowded and the living is rarely easy, a presumed accident led to an intentional pummeling. Flummoxed, at least for the moment, the New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with the assault of both an elderly woman and a young boy that occurred within the confines of the 5th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, at approximately 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Broadway and Market Street, a 71-year-old female and a 10-year-old male victim were crossing the street when the 10-year-old’s skateboard came into contact with an unidentified man.

The male suspect then engaged both victims in a verbal dispute and punched both victims in the face. The 71-year-old sustained a laceration to the lip and the 10-year-old sustained pain and redness to the face. EMS responded and transported both victims to NY Downtown Presbyterian in stable condition.

The unidentified individual fled on foot to parts unknown.The sought individual is described as a middle-aged male, of slim build, almost certainly Asian. He was last seen wearing a multicolored coat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The intersection is East Broadway and Market Street is adjacent the south side of the Manhattan Bridge, just past the renowned East Broadway Mall. Just steps away on Market Street is the historic brick and stone Georgian Gothic edifice of the First Presbyterian Chinese Church—originally a Dutch Reform church, erected in 1819.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.