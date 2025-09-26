Randall’s Island Harvest Festival Is Back

Fall has officially arrived, and with it comes family trips, pumpkin decorating, and apple-squeezing. To this end, the Randall’s Island Park Alliance is hosting its 13th annual fall harvest festival on Sunday, September 28. It will be totally free, and will take place from noon to 3 p.m.

According to the Park Alliance, there will be a patch filled with 600 pumpkins prepared for decoration, as well as a chance to cider-press fresh apples. There will also be a seasonal vegetable cooking demonstration, live performances, gourd bowling, hay rides, and face painting.

Outside of the Park Alliance, sponsors will include the New York Road Runners, New York Junior League, Transportation Alternatives, El Barrio Bikes, Queens Public Library, Big Reuse, Science in the City, and Paris Tucker, and the Hip Hop Juggler.