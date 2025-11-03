Recidivist Arrested in Chinatown for Asian Hate Crimes Spree

A man was arrested for a string of anti-Asian hate crimes in Chinatown after being picked up for an assault that knocked a passenger onto the tracks inside a Bowery subway station. Details are as follows:

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside the Bowery J/Z subway station, within the confines of the 5th Precinct / Transit District 4. Upon arriving, cops found that a 45-year-old male had been called an “Asian f**k,” sucker punched, and knocked to the tracks.

The victim—who’d been able to climb back onto the platform—was conscious and alert, with facial injuries EMS treated at the scene.

Cops meanwhile started canvassing the area and at around 5:10 p.m., they took a male suspect into custody at Grand and Forsyth streets—which happens to be a particulary volatile section of Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

The man they arrested was Clive Porter, a 33-year-old Black male, with stated address of 1473 Teller Ave. in the Claremont section of the Bronx. A handsome, modest, two-story brick home across the quiet street from Claremont Park, it’s an unlikely locale for hate to fester.

And yet, the charges against Porter say otherwise: Assault/Hate Crime; Harassment/Hate Crime; Reckless Endangerment; Assault; Harassment.

Indeed, on that Wednesday alone, the New York Post reported, cops pegged Porter for four other Chinatown assaults:

At 9:40 a.m., a 72-year-old man was randomly punched in the face on Hester Street near Eldridge Street, leaving the victim hospitalized with a busted nose.

Two minutes later, Porter allegedly punched a 33-year-old man in the head on Canal Street near Forsyth Street. This locale happens to be the southeast corner of SDR Park. Besides being a popular gathering spot for local Chinese men, it has often been burdened by homeless persons, drug addicts, and the mentally ill.

A minute so later, Porter allegedly pickpocketed an elderly Asian woman on Eldridge Street, near Division Street. Shortly after this, Porter allegedly targeted another senior Asian woman, at Forsyth and East Broadway, adjacent to the Manhattan Bridge.

Porter’s alleged hate-crime spree would be abhorrent even for a first time offender. That he’s reported to have 86 prior arrests, including 61 felonies, some violent; 24 misdemeanors and one violation, is incomprehensible.

Porter’s current public defender, Joseph Payne, told the Daily News, “He was without access to medication for the last couple days, and now, here we are,” Payne said.

The News also talked to Porter’s mother, who said: “He’s nice. He’s a nice person. He’s a good person,” she said, crying. “When he don’t take his medication, he goes off. When he takes the medication, he’s fine.

“If you are the judge and you see this person coming in every time, you see something wrong with him,” she added. “I’m begging these people to help him. He’s my only son.”