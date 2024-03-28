Residential Workers In Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Stage Brief Strikes

Labor unrest remains a possibility at two recently unionized residential buildings in Chelsea and the Financial District, with workers seeking to hammer out first-ever contracts with their respective management teams.

The workers, who are part of 32BJ SEIU’s Metro Residential Division, staged brief walkouts in February.

The first strike occurred at 527 W. 27th St. on February 15, and lasted for 24 hours. The building is owned by Jardim. Kevin Stavris, the director of the union’s residential division, told Straus News that Jardim and its board “went backwards on healthcare” by cutting staff insurance. They did so “without speaking to the union,” he added. After striking, the insurance was restored.

On March 22, 32BJ issued a prevailing wage complaint related to the Jardim building with the New York City Comptroller, which alleged that “4 concierge [workers] and 2 porters working at the Jardim Condominium are not being paid” the amount required by law.

A strike at 56 Pine St. that began on Feb. 28 which lasted 48 hours, The outstanding issues were different, with staffing and break cuts rankling that building’s workers. The union said that breaks were restored after the strike, but that restoring prior staffing levels remains a point of contention. The union told Straus that the outcome of the latter strike nonetheless represented “tangible wins.”

Michael Ramirez, a doorman and porter at 56 Pine St., said on X.com that “cuts in staffing have impacted our ability to take meal breaks. Not having that break is a mood killer, especially working a double. I’ve had to go 16 hours with no meal breaks. That’s not right.”

The union said contract negotiations are ongoing at both buildings. Although brief, the February strikes “show the power of our collective action,” Stavris said.

Neither Jardim nor Penmark Realty–which manages 56 Pine St.–returned requests for comment as of press time.