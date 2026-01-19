Restaurant Week Takes Upper East & West Sides—for 23 Days!

What’s big, brassy, beauteous, and a no-holds-barred invitation to strap on the ol’ feed bag? That’s right, gastronauts and gastronettes, it’s Restaurant Week—the winter edition—23 days long and every one of them a potential winner, even if there’s no established unit of time to cover its actual duration on the Upper East and Upper West sides.

No matter its fanciful branding, the facts are as follows: from Tuesday, Jan. 20 (the birthday of George Burns, nee Nathan Birnbaum, of the Lower East Side) through Feb. 12 (the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, whose Feb. 27, 1860 speech at Cooper Union boosted the Illinoisan into a presidential front-runner), more than 600 participating hash slingers—more than 500 in Manhattan—are offering special “prix fixe” menus at $30, $45,/ and $60 price tiers.

That moolah covers two or three courses, though expect to pay more with drinks and tips. Also, while these menus generally cultivate a reduced version of any given restaurant’s offerings, they represent both a relative bargain and a chance to explore venues and cuisines that might otherwise be elusive.

Following is a highly selective guide to some of the local gems of Restaurant Week.

Patrick’s on the Hill

1635 Amsterdam Ave.

www.patricksonthehill.com

646-682-7243

Part of Patrick’s veritable uptown empire, which includes both an affiliated patty shop and bar, Patrick’s on the Hill is here if you need motivation to venture to the wonderland of Hamilton Heights. As the word patty strongly suggests, Patrick’s is identifiably a Jamaican joint, though in the spirit of pan-regional embrace, they call themselves Caribbean. (Which is fair enough, not least because Hamilton Grange is just down the hill and Alexander Hamilton was born in the West Indies—shout to all the Nevis Island people in the house!) Pick hits: Jamaican ‘Peppa’ Shrimp (fresh shrimp cooked in a savory, spicy sauce made with Scotch bonnet peppers, garlic, ginger, and herbs), Pineapple Jerk Salmon (tender salmon fillet seasoned with signature jerk sauce, grilled and topped with a tangy pineapple salsa); carrot cake.

Dagon

2454 Broadway

www.dagonnyc.com

212-873-2466

Standing at the southeast corner of West 91st Street and Broadway, Dagon is a modern Israeli restaurant with a difference. Inspired by the famed Voice of Peace (Kol HaShalom), an offshore radio station based in a former Dutch cargo ship that broadcast from the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East from 1973 to 1993, Dagon’s co-owners, Simon Oren and David Sasson, seek to bring a sense of that harmony into feeding our beloved Upper West Side. Pick hits: Hummus, tuna sandwich (harissa-poached tuna, hard-boiled egg, potato, cucumber, preserved lemon) and crispy roasted lamb (cucumbers, dates, wild rice, shawarma spice).

Bad Roman

10 Columbus Circle

www.badromanyc.com

212-970-2033

If Bad Roman conjures visions of certain outré emperors like Nero or Caligula, well . . . such are the complexities of Western history, and if that’s still off-putting, pretend it’s really a German place name, where “bad” means spa. See, feels better already, doesn’t it? For an even bigger boost, mosey over to Columbus Circle, enter the Time Warner Center and head up to the third floor. The views alone are tremendous, but the feast that awaits, Mamma mia! Pick hits from the Restaurant Week menu: Yellowtail Crudo (with charred grapefruit, pistachio), and Roasted Branzino with salsa verde.

David Burke Tavern

135 E. 62nd St.

www.davidburketavern.com

212-988-9021

Whether you’re East Side looking to relax or just got done running hill repeats up and down the 59th Street Bridge, David Burke Tavern, which is located on the ground floor of an old four-story townhouse, has something worth stopping in for. Also, while food-racket hype is often a sure way to lose one’s appetite, Burke’s big personality bio is so over-the-top (“a restaurateur; artist; philanthropist; businessperson; author; educator; art collector; puppeteer; minister; doctor of business administration, honoris causa; and beekeeper) one can’t not be charmed. Pick hits: Roast chicken “DB style” (toasted farro, wild mushrooms, butternut squash, lemon chicken jus), pork chops “clams casino” (roast garlic, peppers, and peas, lemon, chorizo), and Key Lime Pie with wild berry compote.

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave.

www.cheznicknyc.com

646-429-3310

With a name like Chez Nick, it better be good. Forget the “Chez” part, whether you’re a wag and pronounce it like fez, the popular Moroccan (or Ottoman) style hat; or “chaise,” a light horse-drawn vehicle that Yorkville swells of yore stored in nearby stables. Say it any way you like—language is elastic—and it’s the “Nick” part that’s most important: Old Saint Nick, the famed Christmas benefactor; Nick Lowe, the great English musician; Nick Tosches, author of the 2003 Manhattan mafia / medieval art novel In The Hand of Dante, soon to be a major motion picture directed by Julian Schnabel; more. Indeed, such is the evocative power of Nick, the team behind this excellent New American joint near East 91st Street (and conveniently located next to an Our Town street box) is a bit shady about their in-house Nick-ness. The lesson, it appears, is that we are all Nicks, the good Nicks, if we wish to be. Pick Hit: Mississippi Braised Short Ribs (with Anson Mills grits, braised collard greens, pepperoncini). Hail Nick!