Rockefeller Center Street Renamed for Soccer Legend Thierry Henry

With World Cup fever rising by the day, NYC Council Member Virginia Maloney came to Rockefeller Center on June 10 to preside over the unveiling of a temporary “Thierry Henry Way.”

The street sign at the corner of West 50th St. and Sixth Ave. on the fringe of Rockefeller Center will stay up until November, 2026, long after the FIFA World Cup leaves the metro area.

Thierry Henry Way is one of two popular public spaces renamed for ‘legendary’ soccer players, with a Queens intersection also being renamed ‘Pele Way’ the same day, June 10. Though Thierry Henry did not show up himself to his street naming ceremony, to the disappointment of gathered Arsenal fans in particular, the reveal featured a special video from the soccer player.

Henry, who became Arsenal’s all-time leading goal scorer and who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, said in the video he greatly appreciated the recognition of the street.

“I would like to thank Council Member Virginia Maloney and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, proper Arsenal fan like we all know,” Henry said at the event through a video. “It’s an incredible honor for 50th Street and 6th Avenue to be named Thierry Henry Way. I can’t wait to walk around there the next time I go to the Rockefeller Center or Radio City Music Hall.”

In addition to his eight years at Arsenal from 1999-2007, the player is also largely credited for his boost to the US Major Soccer League, playing for the NY Red Bulls from 2010 to 2014. After retiring in 2014, Henry has had stints in coaching and commentating.

The player, who was born in France, also helped the French team achieve a victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. It then seems apt that the player’s street would be so close to Rockefeller Center, which will be site of many fan events for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this Summer for New Yorkers.

At the naming ceremony, Maloney was joined by World Cup Czar Maya Handa, NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin, and NYC Council Member Shanel Thomas-Henry, as well as soccer players who were teammates and friends of Henry.

For the fans who stood in the spitting rain, the ceremony provided an opportunity to celebrate the player -- with the crowd bursting into cheer renditions of ‘Arsenal’ and ‘Thierry Henry’ throughout the event.

Placide Magambo, a fan who came to witness the ceremony donning an Arsenal jersey, said the naming of the street is a testament to the player inspiring fans around the world.

“This is a big event, as an Arsenal fan. For 28 years, Thierry Henry has been our idol, he’s been a hero at Arsenal in London, around the world, Arsenal is everywhere,” Magambo told Straus News. “So this is a big event naming this street there after Thierry Henry, for us it’s a big deal in New York, as a team where we have a big number of supporters of Arsenal.”

“Thierry Henry has really been very inspiring around the world since 1998,” Magambo added. “He inspired me to become an Arsenal fan, I became an Arsenal fan first at the time of Thierry Henry.”

While Magambo was happy to see the street name, he was among fans who wished to see Thierry Henry at the event.

“Of course, I’m a bit disappointed,” Magambo said. “This is a big event, not only for us but for him too. He is loved, we saw him on the screen, but I wish he would be here.”

New York will host eight World Cup games this Summer, including the final on July 19, in conjunction with New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, which has been named NYNJ Stadium during the World Cup. The naming ceremony came three days before the first NY/NJ World Cup match, on June 13 featuring Brazil vs. Morocco.