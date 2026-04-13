Scots Turn Midtown Plaid for Tartan Day Parade, 1000s Strong

On the same Saturday April 11 that Hearts of Midlothian defeated Motherwell in a crucial Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, the New York City Tartan Day Parade once again took over the streets of midtown, bringing together thousands from the Scottish community, and its supporters to celebrate. The parade caps off NYC Tartan Week, a time filled with Scottish themed festivities.

Tartan Day itself, which was celebrated on April 6th, honors Scottish heritage, culture, and recognizes peoples connection to Scotland around the world. Following Canada, the United States declared ‘Tartan Day’ in 1988 to honor the accomplishments and connections of Scottish Americans. Among the many Scots who’ve made a strong impact on the city are industrialist Andrew Carnegie of Dunferline; shipping magnate Archibald Gracie of Dunfries (that’s his mansion the mayor lives in); and Glasgow-born New York Giants outfielder, Bobby Thompson, whose October 3, 1951, National League pennant-winning “Shot Heard Round The World” homerun off the Brooklyn Dodger pitcher Ralph Branca is legend.

The two-hour parade started on West 45th Street and marched along Sixth Avenue to 55th Street, where Grand Marshal Sam Heughan of “Outlander” renown and the NYC Tartan Day committee welcomed participants as they completed the march.

Among the participants were over 3,000 bagpipers, Highland dancers, clan organizations, Scottish dogs, and individuals from near and far.

Peter Gilchrist, a first time attendee, traveled from Scotland to celebrate and relaunch his team’s YMCA Scotland. “We wanted to take an opportunity to share it with the world in the heart of the biggest day for tartan, in the Western hemisphere,” Gilchrist said.

“Outlander” actor Sam Hueghan, 45, was born in Balmaclellan and is a graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Besides “Outlander,” which he’s starrred in since 2014, Hueghan has many film, television and stage credits, including playing the title role in “Macbeth” at the Royal Shakespeak Company in 2025.

Hueghan is star for a reason and his presence electrified many in the crowd.

“We came here today to march in the parade with the Sassenach Sister Society, because we are all deep ‘Outlander’ fans,” said Mary Cook of Florida.

“Outlander,” follows the story of Claire Randall, a nurse in World War II who travels back in time to Scotland 1743. Scotland’s landscape and culture is showcased throughout the series. “We think the show is amazing, and it’s opened up Scotland with the whole world,” Cook explained.

Under warm weather and sunny skies, the crowd’s excitement for Outlander spilled over into a wider appreciation for the tartan and the community’s diversity.

For many attendees, the sense of connection went beyond shared interests.

“I think the best part is, if you really saw the people standing there. Then when you really started to wave and smile, they’re all waving and smiling back. They don’t know you, you don’t know them, but it was really a lovely connection... And right now, we need connection. “ Cook said.

“I think that what is really fantastic to see is all the different ways that people express tartan. There are people that wear their family tartans, their community tartans... Tartan is so versatile, it’s just a pattern at the end of the day, but we give it meaning and we give it value by the way that we choose to express it. And that’s what’s so fantastic here,” Gilchrist said.

“We’re all about the bagpipes. We’re all about the kilts,” added Debbie Vance from Florida.

For numerous attendees, the most meaningful moments came from the connections formed along the route.

Cook said her favorite part was the sense of community and connection. “Being with everybody, it was really fun,” she said. “And getting to meet a bunch of ladies from all over that we don’t really know, but we all share the same love.”

“As a Scot, someone who grew up in Scotland, a lot of the time it can feel very difficult to celebrate what it is to be Scottish,” Gilchrist said.

And the celebration didn’t end at 55th street, participants then branched off west and east to celebrate with one another, perform dances, songs and mingle among the crowd.

Beyond the music, marching, and spectacle, the parade’s lasting impact was its ability to bring the community together.

“It makes me feel very valued as a member of this planet,” said Gilchrist. “As a YMCA member, it makes us feel like we’re part of this big global community,“ Gilchrist said.”