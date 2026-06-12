Senior Man Missing from Soho; Forcible Touching on C Train

An 82-year-old man has been missing from his Soho apartment for over three and the NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding him.

The missing senior was identified by cops as Sanford Rheingold, a white male who resides at 438 Broadway, near the northwest corner of Prince Street.

He was last seen leaving his residence on Monday, March 2, 2026, at approximately 9:25 a.m.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches, 180 pounds, with a thin build and a salt and pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a gray hoodie sweater, brown pants, black sandals, and a blue hat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Forcible Touching of Teen on Downtown C Train

A 14-year-old female was on a southbound C train approaching the West 4th Street station when an unidentified individual boarded the train and sat next to the victim as the train passed stations at Spring Street, Canal Street, Chambers Street, Fulton Street. The victim told cops that after the train passed under the East River to High Street in Brooklyn, the individual proceeded to touch her buttocks with his right hand.

The suspect then exited the train at the Jay Street-Metro Tech station and fled on foot to parts unknown.

Cops are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that began in the 6th Precinct / Transit District 2 in the West Village and ended within the confines of the 84th Precinct / Transit District 30 in Downtown Brooklyn.

The sought individual is described as a bearded male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue suit jacket, blue suit pants, green tie, brown dress shoes, and a black bag.

Because of the bi-borough nature of this incident, which spanned multiple NYPD precincts and two Transit Districts, placing it in the context of overall subway crime statistics difficult.

Transit District 2 (TD 2) includes the subway platforms in Penn Station and at Herald Square and most—but not all— of the subway stations south of 34th Street.

Union Square, like Grand Central above it, is part of Transit District 4 (TD 4), as are the L train stops at First and Third Avenues and the various Lower East Side subway stations east of the Bowery.