Sex Fiend Sentenced for Brutal Kidnappings, Rapes, Trafficking

A fiend who was convicted of kidnappng, raping, and sex-trafficking three woman over more than a decade was sentenced to 75 years to live on Aug. 1. His prey included a woman who had just been released from the hospital and another who was checking out of Covenant House.

Alex Jean, 38, was found guilty on multiple counts, which included six counts of kidnapping, six counts of predatory sexual assault, four counts of rape, and three counts of sex trafficking in a sexual predatory spree that stretched back over a decade.

Prosecutors said Jean’s horrific actions began in April 2014 when he encountered the first survivor as she was leaving the hospital. He forced the 19-year-old into an SUV and raped her at gunpoint, ultimately driving her to New Jersey. Evidence presented at trial revealed that he cut off the cast on her hand and removed metal pins from a previous surgery to make her more ‘presentable’ for clients.

The victim was subjected to a nightmare of sex trafficking and drug-induced control, often slipping in and out of consciousness, prosecutors charged. On one harrowing occasion, she awoke to a man raping her while Jean threatened her with a gun. She finally managed to escape from a New Jersey motel.

From August 2014 to December 2019, Jean was incarcerated on a second-degree burglary conviction in Manhattan. After serving time, he encountered his second victim, who initially consented to work for him to save money for an attorney and regain custody of her infant daughter, having fled a violent relationship.

Once she realized the danger posed by Jean, she tried to escape. However, he tracked her down at her workplace, kidnapped her, and took her back to his Harlem apartment. Over the next two days, he repeatedly assaulted her until she convinced him she would be compliant, which allowed her to eventually flee.

Both survivors bravely contacted the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s Human Trafficking Unit after Jean’s indictment, leading to the discovery of a third victim. In April 2021, the 19-year-old was approached by Jean outside Covenant House, a youth shelter in midtown. He lured her with a job rolling marijuana. Upon arriving at his apartment, she endured repeated assaults and was later trafficked to a downtown Brooklyn hotel, where numerous men victimized her before she finally escaped.

“Alex Jean’s trafficking operation was extraordinarily brutal, including a pattern of kidnappings and rapes that were intended to dehumanize these women,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “But each was able to escape, and moreover, bravely came forward and testified in open court. I thank them for their inspiring courage, as well as every member of my office that helped put an end to Jean’s crimes.”