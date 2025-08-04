Sexual Assault in East Harlem; Taxi Driver Stabbed in Yorkville

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vicious fiend wanted in connection with a sexual assault and attempted rape within the confines of the 23rd Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Thursday, July 31, at approximately 2:55am, the victim, a 31-year-old female, was entering an elevator in a residential building in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 109th Street when an unidentified male individual followed her into the elevator, grabbed her by the pants and pulled her out of the elevator, according to police.

The suspect then began touching the victim’s breasts over her shirt and struck her about the body, causing her to fall to the floor before the suspect fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a male with light complexion, medium build, approximately 30 to 40 years of age and was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, green pants, black sneakers, and a black face mask.

Located one block east of Central Park, the northwest corner of this intersection is home to the Lehman Houses NYCHA project.

Taxi Driver Stabbed in Yorkville After Passengers Didn’t Pay

A hard-working Big Apple hack nearly got himself carved up when two malefactors disguised as regular passengers ditched his ride without paying.

The incident, which for now is classified only as a robbery, occurred in the 19th Precinct, on Saturday, August 2.

At approximately 4pm, a 26-year-old male cabbie picked up two unknown individuals in his taxi at West 59th Street and Columbus Circle.

The individuals fled the taxi at East 87th Street and Third Avenue without paying.

Upset over being ripped off, the driver then followed the individuals up the block to East 88th Street, where one of the individuals held the victim’s arms while the other stabbed the victim with an unknown sharp object in the left hip area.

The victim was transported by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

While the investigation remains ongoing, cops have arrested and charged one 16-year-old male with 1st Degree Robbery.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.