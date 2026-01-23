Shimamura Rising: Manhattan Boss Parkie Named NYC Parks Commissioner

Manhattan parks watchers got a welcome surprise on Saturday January 17, when Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the appointment of Tricia Shimamura as New York City Parks Commissioner. The event took place amid fog and light snow flurries on the Bronx side of the High Bridge Park. Shimamura’s appointment elevates her from her former position as the Manhattan Borough Commissioner. She succeeds interim commissioner, Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, a career “parkie” of four decades standing, who took the department’s reins when Mayor Adams’ Parks commissioner, Sue Donahue, resigned in May 2025.

“Our city’s parks embody the promise of public spaces—they’re where childhood memories are formed, where leisure can be found, where I got to hone my soccer skills (or lack thereof) throughout school, and most importantly where the greatness of our city is within so many New Yorker’s reach,” said Mamdani.

“It is an honor to join Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration. Early in my career as a social worker, I saw firsthand how government fell short for working families and students—and how our public infrastructure too often mirrored those failures,” said Shimamura.

“Tricia Shimamura has been a dedicated advocate for our parks & communities for years. As her neighbor, I’ve seen her commitment firsthand,” posted Council Speaker Julie Menin on X. “Congratulations, Commissioner!”

Comptroller Mark Levine echoed the sentiment, “Tricia Shimamura is one of the finest public sector leaders I’ve ever worked with. And an incredible human being. This is spectacular news for parks in NYC.”

Council Member Gale Brewer, who appeared with Shimamura at the 2025 Riverside Park Goat-Off, also offered her congratulations. It was at this event—which celebrates the goat herd brought in to chomp on invasive plants—that this reporter first encountered the populist pundemonium was Shimamura was capable of provoking.

Shimamura’s puns included “all kidding aside, get it, kidding?” and praise for Riverside Park advocates who are “leading the herd.” Generous and competitive, Shimamura also urged those present to thank all the ‘Parkies’ (park workers) when they see them, and placed her money on Butterball to win.

Downtown Council Member Christopher Marte, who has worked with Shimamura on numerous projects including Barnett Newman Triangle, said “I was pleased to hear about Tricia Shimamura’s appointment as Parks Commissioner, and we look forward to continuing to work with her in this new role. As Manhattan Borough Parks Commissioner, she was a thoughtful, responsive, and collaborative partner in government, and we’re confident that same commitment will carry through as she leads the Parks Department citywide.”

Shimamura joined the Parks Department in March 2024. Previously she worked for Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney; Columbia University; Borough President Mark Levine; and was a Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn social worker. A happy mix of Japanese and Puerto Rican descent, Shimamura graduated Kenyon College and Columbia University and lives on the Upper East Side with her husband, Dov Gibor, and their two children.

In 2020, Shimamura ran in the Democratic Primary for the City Council District 5, losing in the primary to Julie Menin. “Have there been any roadblocks to your campaign?” Shimamura was asked.

“Oh so many. We are more than a year and a half away from the election and I have been told by at least ten people to change my last name, that the Upper East Side will never elect a ‘Shimamura.’ I’ve been told to adopt Dov’s last name instead or move out of the district, to East New York, if I want to run for office. Democrats have demanded to know my family planning and said I can’t show up with [her first child] Teddy to events, because it will look bad for the campaign. I’ve been told to lose weight.”

The Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

It was at the offical reopening of Tribeca’s Washington Market Park in September 2025 that this reporter had the occasion to converse with Shimamura at some length. The subject was the presence, and too often non-presence, of exercise equipment in parks: pull-up bars, parallel dip bars, etc. Given that such equipment is inexpensive and offers great benefits with near zero maintenance, why isn’t it more common? I asked.

Shimamura cordially offered a thorough explanation, as well as her Parks Department card, should I have further questions. (Short answer: Parks projects are often driven by community input so if you want something, speak up.)

Whether Shimamura can maintain or even exceed this level of engagement remains to be seen. Candidate Mamdami promised Parks funding to one percent of the total city budget.

Similarly, Mamdani’s pledge of greater accountability among city agencies will hopefully push some long-delayed Parks Department projects over the line.

One project that should be on the front burner for the community on the lower East Side: the East River Track, which met its death last September under the bulldozers of the East Coast Resiliency Project.

Conversely, another Mamdami pledge, about not rousting homeless camps from public spaces is a potential hurdle for Shimamura to clear. As stated, Hizzoner’s “hands off” policy stands totally opposite any form of safe and efficicient Parks management, including clean, accessible restrooms—another Mamdani passion. Straus News has reported on these issues in Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Washington Square Park and elsewhere on numerous occasions.

Should it be necessary, perhaps the sight of low paid “parkies” donning Hazmat gear to pick up and dispose of dirty needles will disabuse Hizzoner of a policy that would inhibit his Parks Commissioner from fully performing the job that’s been entrusted to her.