Shooter of New York Jets Player Indicted; Forcible Touching in Kips Bay

Straus News reported what was then known about the near deadly fracas outside Sei Less nightclub at 156 W. 38th St. shortly after the November incident.

Manhattan’s properly very serious District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., isn’t a man for irony, at least not publicly, but the recent announcement that Frederick Green, 20, had been indicted as the shooter of Jets cornerback Kris Boyd surely raised some eyebrows among NFL gridiron fans generally, and long suffering members of “Gang Green Nation” specifically.

“As alleged, Frederick Green fired two shots outside of a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, nearly turning a physical altercation into a fatal one,” said Bragg. “Gun violence has no place in Manhattan. My thoughts are with the victim who continues to heal from this near-fatal shooting.”

As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record, on November 16, 2025, Green was with a group at the restaurant Sei Less on West 38th Street after midnight.

A 29-year-old man arrived with companions at Sei Less shortly after 2:00 a.m. and sat outside. When Green left the restaurant with his friends, the two groups, who didn’t know each other, engaged in two separate physical altercations.

During the second altercation, Green allegedly drew a firearm from his backpack and fired two shots in the 29-year-old’s direction. One of those shots struck him in the groin and abdomen.

A fragment of the bullet that struck him entered a vein and lodged in his pulmonary artery, before making its way into one of his lungs. He continues to deal with complications from these injuries.

Green quickly fled the scene. The day after the shooting, he fled to the Buffalo, New York, home of the Jets’ bitter—and much more successful AFC rival—the Bills, where he hid at a female acquaintance’s apartment.

On December 8, 2025, New York State Police, along with NYPD and the U.S. Marshals, located Green at the apartment and, though he tried to flee by jumping out a window, surrounded by multiple law enforcement officials, he was arrested.

Green is being held without bail on Rikers Island. Deparment of Correction records describe him as a Black male, 5’8”, 165 pounds.

Forcible Touching in Kips Bay 7-Eleven

NYPD asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred within the confines of the 17 Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 31-year-old female was inside of a 7-Eleven located at 478 Third Avenue. An unidentified individual approached from behind and touched her buttocks. The individual then fled the location on foot, traveling in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male with medium complexion and a ponytail. He is approximately 5’9” inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, a light blue Boston Red Sox hat, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants. He also had a multicolored backpack.