Shooting on LES Wounds Two; ATF Takedown on Canal St.

One of the most richly historic areas of Lower East Side was the site of anarchic gun violence on Tuesday, Sept. 16. Details are as follows:

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot in the vicinity of East Broadway and Clinton Street, observed a 63-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the right foot, and a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

EMS responded and transported both victims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

On the west side of East Broadway and Clinton stands Seward Park Cooperative Housing and the former Bialystoker Home for the Aged. Just steps to the south is Seward Park and its eponymous NYPL branch. At 175 East Broadway is the Jewish Daily Forward building.

CBS New York reported that the 63-year-old woman was an innocent bystander who “was seen crying and sitting on the sidewalk as EMTs tried to help her.”

A photo obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News confirms this account, and shows the victim on the ground outside Champion Pizza at 201 Clinton Street.

Cops believe the 21-year-old male victim was the intended target.

A nearby resident told CBS New York, ”I got into my apartment and heard four gunshots really loud. It’s kind of scary,” adding she was “a little shook up, a little concerned. I keep hoping and wishing the neighborhood would change.”

”I was making empanadas when I heard the gunshots and threw myself on the ground,” witness Maria Morillo recounted to ABC 7. “My husband threw himself on the ground and so did the customers. Then we went outside, and I saw a woman who was injured, as well as several bullet holes. I was pretty scared.”

”Two guys met up and one had a gun. The guy on the scooter ran, saw him, and starting firing shots,” said another witness. “The other guy wanted to hide, and the gunshots landed in that direction. Everyone was on the ground.”

ATF Takedown at Canal and Forsyth Streets

By complete coincidence, on Monday morning before the East Broadway shooting, this reporter witnessed officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobbacco and Firearms (ATF) conduct a swift takedown of a presumed gun suspect.

It happened on Canal Street at approximately 10:13 a.m. Having just passed Sarah D. Roosevelt Park, I was maybe 20 yards down the block heading east, when a group of ATF officers, including one carrying a large assault weapon, came running toward, and thankfully past, me.

Turning around, I saw their target was a young black male on northwest corner of Canal and Forsyth whom they yelled at and quickly brought to the ground. Moments later, an unmarked truck pulled up and more ATF officers got out.

While one aggressive witness, also a Black male, argued with one ATF officer who was securing the scene, the Chinese men in SDR Park appeared unfazed. On Canal Street, all who’d seen the officers running like that expressed a collective “wow.”

At press time, the ATF hadn’t replied to a request for details on the operation.