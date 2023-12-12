Shots Reportedly Ring Out After Union Square Headphones Theft

A 20 year-old reportedly had his $550 over-ear headphones stolen from him in Union Square on Friday, December 8. He was then shot at while hoping to snatch them back. This is according to the NYPD, who told Our Town Downtown that three suspects remain at large.

A police report notes that the theft occurred near Union Square West and E. 17th St. at around 9:40 p.m. The victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was ganged up on by three individuals, who managed to yanked the gear from his head.

After attempting to follow the thieves and retrieve his expensive headphones, one whipped out a firearm and abruptly shot in his direction. The 20 year-old was not hit. The three suspects then dashed into the Union Square subway station, where they were reportedly last seen. Police have circulated a photo of the alleged perpetrators, which was captured by security cameras at the station’s turnstiles.

Police roped off the crime scene and conducted ballistics tests, discovering that multiple shots were fired.