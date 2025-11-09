Slashing in Times Square; Man Indicted in Murray Hill Rental Scam

While some might argue that the real news is when someone doesn’t get mugged, slashed, shot, or mulcted overnight in Times Square, Crime Watch doesn’t agree. It’s therefore our duty to report that the NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in front of 3 Times Square, an 18-year-old male victim was approached by an unidentified individual. The unidentified individual slashed the victim’s face with a cutting instrument and fled the location on foot southbound on Seventh Avenue. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai West by responding NYPD officers in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Bragg Indicts Man for Murray Hill Rental Scam

Recently re-elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. isn’t resting and on Nov. 6, he announced the indictment of Anthony Pittman, 35, for allegedly stealing a woman’s identity to forge documents, apply for a luxury apartment in Murray Hill—reported to be in the 31-story Aurora building at 556 Third Avenue at East 37th Street—and rent it a subletter under false pretenses. Pittman is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Identity Theft in the First Degree and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

“The investigation is ongoing,” said D.A. Bragg. “Please call us at 212-335-3300 if you may be a victim.”

As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record, in May 2024, Pittman applied for a luxury apartment in Murray Hill using a woman’s stolen identity and forged documents, including fraudulent tax records, financial statements, and employment and pay information.

When his application was approved later that month, Pittman returned to the building with checks totaling $9,660 for the security deposit and first month’s rent; the checks were also forged. By the time the building management company discovered the forgery, Pittman had moved an unauthorized subletter into the apartment and was nowhere to be found. The subletter was forced to vacate the apartment once the alleged fraud was discovered.

Interestingly, Pittman was already facing charges from a May 2024 arrest, including Aggravated Harassment and Unlawful Eviction. Further details on this case were unavailable at press time.

His next schedule court date in that case was slated for Nov. 12, 2025.