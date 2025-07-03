Smartwatch Ban Relaxed: Now Allowed At City Pools, If Camera-Free

Big news: you can wear a smartwatch to Parks Dept. swimming pools this summer, for the first time.

Straus News heard a tip that a swimmer was reportedly denied entry to a public pool in Brooklyn for wearing an Apple Watch, and has sought out whether or not they fall underneath the Parks Department’s “electronics ban” for such facilities, despite being waterproof. Smartwatches are used by the casual and dedicated swimmer alike, in order to track performance metrics.

As it turns out, they are not, at least not anymore.

“Starting this summer, smartwatches are allowed on the pool deck and in the water as long as they don’t have cameras. Regular watches are allowed, but other electronic equipment, including radios, cameras, and cellular phones, are not allowed on pool deck,” a representative for the Parks Department said.

Apple Watches do not have a built-in camera, although other brands such as LEMFO do. It’s unclear what exact time this rule went into effect, but this could indicate that not all Parks employees have been made aware of the change, or which smartwatches do or do not have cameras. In other words, they could be forced to call audibles, in order to be “better safe than sorry.”

Other swim rules are still in effect. Only white T-shirts can be worn, with no cut-down shorts allowed, only bathing suits. Anyone who wants to swim must first hit the showers before taking a dip in the pool. Unlike ocean beaches, which are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the swimming pools close for an hour each day between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. for pool cleaning.