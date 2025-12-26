Soho Playhouse Again Hosts International Fringe Encore Series

“Another year of big growth for the world of fringe and the International Fringe Encore Series (IFES),” says SoHo Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole. “A post-pandemic view of the world has emerged and, as always, fringe artists are at the forefront.”

Annually, the IFES provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent both artistically and commercially. This year’s 15 winners represent Edinburgh, Hollywood, Orlando, Prague, Milan, Thessaloniki, and Catania. In recognition of their excellence, these special shows are offered an extended run Off-Broadway by SoHo Playhouse, which has a culturally historic and rich past dating back to the 1800s.

As a long-standing member of the SoHo and Off-Broadway community, its stages have given a home to thousands of artists and shows. SoHo Playhouse prides itself on supporting and showcasing work that changes minds, encourages discussion, and opens hearts.

Darren Lee Cole made time for Straus Media to discuss the upcoming season, the importance of supporting emerging artists, and why this 2026 season will resonate with NYC audiences.

What makes a Fringe Festival show stand out for you so that it merits inclusion in IFES?

That it’s good, first and foremost. In Fringe, it’s interesting because, within risk-taking theater, what makes the shows different for me is usually the writing. The well-written show stands out; it just does. If the writing is good and the performances are good, we can build everything else around it.

Any of the 15 upcoming shows come to mind?

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits. It was so thrilling to see a really well-written, modern four-character play.

Then there’s the willingness to take on socially important and relevant issues of the day, like Body Count [the true story of Bonnie Blue, who slept with 1,000 men in 24 hours]. What makes it stand out is that it’s layered.

Which show in this year’s lineup surprised you the most?

The show Puttana. What stood out about this one was how you can maximize tech in a pretty limited environment. It’s a solo show with a live sound mix over 10 mics on the stage, and [actor Beatrice Elena Festi] becomes all these different characters.

This story could be dropped anywhere in the world and be relatable to young women. I think that’s really cool.

Has there been a Fringe show that became a mainstream success story?

There are several. “Fleabag” [an Amazon Prime TV series adapted from the award-winning play], “Urinetown” went to Broadway, “Baby Reindeer” [on Netflix], and a show called “Just for Us” made it to Broadway.

What support does SoHo Playhouse provide the artists besides a performance space?

We want to give them the experience of what it feels like to do a full Off-Broadway show. To that end, we provide our whole apparatus. If they’re from out of town, we house them, provide technical support, provide our press representative and press agency, and our marketing team, including our social media team.

We work hand in hand with them in a mentoring capacity as well.

What do audiences usually take away from the Fringe experience that they don’t get from, say, Broadway?

Edward Albee said, “People go to Broadway to look, they come Off-Broadway to listen.” We thought that was the perfect way to sum up the experience, tucking into an intimate theater a live play where important issues are going to be discussed. We feel it’s part of our legacy, and our role is to curate that and modernize it when necessary, but to keep the essence of that alive in New York.

I listen to people after the shows who say, “Wow, that was way better.” They’re always surprised at that, and at the professionalism, which I love. And the price is under 50 bucks, which is pretty amazing.

What role does SoHo Playhouse play in the current Off-Broadway landscape?

We play a critical role in that. We’re leaders Off-Broadway in bringing international work into New York, as well as simultaneously developing local and organic American and specifically New York work through our development programs.

Are there particular types of stories or artistic forms that you’re hoping to see more of?

What’s now at the theater is a story, “What If They Ate the Baby?” by two young artists, [the writing/performing duo] Xhloe and Natasha. They’re absolutely fantastic. I love it because it’s sort of a hybrid of serious theater, clowning in the highest European, most sophisticated tradition, and physical theater. This hybrid feels really creative and really new. I want to see more brave mashing together of different forms like that.

What excites you most about the theater’s direction over the next few years?

Seeing young people in their 30s and their 20s coming into the theater, coming downstairs to the Huron Club, which is like an old-school theater bar-cabaret, and seeing all the posters on the wall that go back to original productions.

Young people experiencing that, and getting it, and wanting more of it switches me on.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam St. The lineup for the 2026 International Fringe Encore Series, 15 shows in all, is running Off-Broadway Jan. 3 through March 29.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl, a frequent literary and entertainment contributor to Straus Media, is the author of the novel, “The Last Single Woman in New York City.”