Star Watch 2/23/23

| 17 Feb 2023 | 04:25
    Long time plays George Clooney (left) and Brad Pitt, who are starring in Wolves, a new thriller for Apple Original Films, captured while filming at the South Street Seaport. Photo: Steve Sands/New York Newswire
