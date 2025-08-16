Subway Chaos Due to Weekend Track Work on 4, 5, and 6 Lines

Weekend East Side subway riders, expect longer weekend travel for the rest of the current weekend and next.

This interruption will see MTA work crews combine tasks during the temporary weekend closures to perform important capital improvement projects along the Lexington line. This will combine accessibility projects, communications upgrades, under-river tunnel repairs, and work on the current comprehensive rehabilitation of the Borough Hall station with concrete tie replacement between 42nd Street and 14th Street. Taking the entire Lexington Avenue Line out of service for two weekends should spare riders from service outages in the future.

The bad news...

If you are heading south below Grand Central, make friends with trains other than the 4/5/6; The subway ties that bind will be replaced under the switches between 42nd and 14th St on the well-traveled Lexington Avenue Line during the weekends of August 15-18 and August 21-25. There will be no 4/6 trains south of Grand Central from 11:30 p.m. on Friday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday during those dates. If you need the 5 train, it won’t be there for you in Manhattan— a truncated version will be running in the Bronx only.

Heading to the Upper East Side or the Bronx on the Lexington Avenue Line?

The 4 will be running local at those times, joining the 6 to provide more local service north of 42nd street on the East Side. The 4 will connect to the 5 train, which will be a Dyer Avenue Shuttle at East 180th Street in the Bronx. Please allow more time for your trips.

Brooklyn or the Lower East Side?

Now it gets...interesting.

If you always take the Lex south of 42nd Street, be ready for different subway lines, if you are headed anywhere between Grand Central and Crown Heights, or New Lots Avenue, the West Side 3 Train will have to be your gateway to Brooklyn;

Should you're traveling only in Manhattan, the N/Q/R will be an option, best caught at Times Square, with a ride from Grand Central on either the 7 train or the Times Square Shuttle(which will be running 24/7 over the two weekends).

The W train from Times Square will be running on Saturdays and Sundays during the day to Whitehall Street; it normally runs during the workweek only.

This work, while annoying to most riders, is important for the structural stability and functionality of the subway system, the MTA said. The seemingly minor concrete tie replacement is a preventative against leaks and corrosion in the ageing subway tunnels, which have seen more climate-related damage in recent years. With over a million riders a day on the Lexington Avenue Line, these two weekends will mean a lot to all of its travelers.

Remember you will need more time for your travels if they are on the 4/5/6 trains, and do plan extra time for possible delays on alternative lines.

For more information, consult www.mta.info