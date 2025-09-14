Subway Crimes: Sex Assault at Fulton St., Bat Attack at Union Sq.

The NYPD is seeking a person wanted in connection with a sexual abuse incident that occurred within the confines of the 1 Precinct / Transit District 2. Details are as follows:

On Thursday, September 4, at approximately 9:40 a.m., a 32-year-old female victim was on board a southbound 4 train approaching the Fulton Street Station when an individual approached the victim from behind and pressed his groin against her buttocks over her clothing.

The subway “grinder” then exited the train at Fulton Street and fled the location on foot.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately 25 to 30 years old and last seen wearing a light purple or lavender Ralph Lauren Polo hoodie and had a Puma backpack with a diamond pattern.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Woman Attacked With Mini Baseball Bat at Union Square

Remember bat day? You’d go to a baseball game and get a “free” souvenir baseball bat. It was popular in the 1960s and 1970s especially, ticket holders to a game would receive a full size baseball bat with their admission.

Though the giveaway fell although there are still mini baseball bat promotions. The New York Mets kids mini bat day, for example, was August 3, when they played the San Fracisco Giants at Citi Field.

A 51-year-old Queens man, Abdul Muhammad, remembers bat day, and by whatever means he acquired the miniature baseball bat he was carrying are unknown. But it is alleged he attacked a 48-year-old woman aboard a subway at Union Square on Sept. 5 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman was engaged in a verbal dispute with an individual onboard a northbound 4 train when he hit her with a small baseball bat in the forehead causing a laceration, swelling, and bruising.

A 25-year-old female was also injured as a result of the incident when the 48-year-old female and the individual fell on her causing her to fall to the ground.

The 25-year-old female suffered a laceration to her face and refused medical treatment on scene. The 48-year-old female was transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

The alleged bat wielding assailant, Muhammad, Abdul, of 45-40 Center Boulevard, in Long Island City, Queens was arrested on the scene and charged assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Abdul was arraigned the next day, pled not guilty and released without bail.