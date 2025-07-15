Subways Snarled as City Reels from Record-Breaking Rainfall

A man in Harlem suffered two broken legs when a trim limb fell on him and West Side subway service was interrupted by cascading water at a stop in Chelsea in a record setting torrential downpour that hit the city on July 14.

Central Park recorded 2.64 inches of rain–good enough for its second-wettest hour ever on July 14–as powerful storms led to overwhelmed streets, submerged subway stations, and paralyzed transit. The turmoil prompted Mayor Eric Adams to warn residents about the city’s fragile infrastructure and urge caution for the days ahead.

At Manhattan’s W. 28th Street station, viral videos have surfaced revealing torrents of water flooding onto the platforms and trapping commuters on the 1 train. The 96th Street station also flooded, forcing the suspension of all Manhattan service on the 1, 2, and 3 trains. The E, F, M, and R lines also experienced severe delays due to water intrusion. Around 16 million gallons of water were pumped from the system, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, according to WCBS Channel 2.

“We also saw some major flooding, particularly in the subway system,” Adams said at a press conference on the morning of July 15. “If you were out, as I was, I probably don’t recall seeing that level of rain before. It was a high-impact storm system that brought along heavy rain, flash flooding, and strong winds to the five boroughs.”

According to Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala, a storm of this severity had been brewing for years. There has been a recent increase in the frequency of intense, yet brief, tropical-style rainstorms. In this instance, the sewer systems New York City uses to prevent flooding were simply overwhelmed by the rain.

“Many of you recognize, and we’ve been talking about for several years, the fact that the city’s sewers were designed over the last 100 or 200 years to deal with an intense rainstorm of up to 1.75 inches per hour,” Aggarwala said. “So what happened last night is really quite simple. The pipes were designed for a certain amount of water. A lot more water fell from the sky and was trying to get into them.”

Although NYC has made significant advances in storm water management, the necessary infrastructure upgrades will take decades. The aging system currently in place has reduced a backlog of 5,000 clogged catch basins to just 263 out of 150,000 citywide, but its not designed to handle more than 1.75 inches of rain per hour. During the press conference, Aggarwala outlined a $30 billion plan to modernize the underground sewer system, which would require 15 to 20 years to implement fully.

“The reality is that the subways are underground,” Aggarwala said. “They are where water will flow, and so we do work very closely with the MTA to protect that underground infrastructure, but it is a long-term effort. That’s all I’ve got for now.”

The intense rainfall didn’t merely overwhelm infrastructure; it also caused significant injuries. A 43-year-old Harlem resident was hospitalized after a tree branch snapped. The branch fell on him, breaking both of his legs. The incident occurred at West 148th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem just before 8:30 p.m. The resident is currently in a stable condition.

Amid the chaos, Adams has urged citizens to remain vigilant as the city reels from the extreme weather. “I want to remind New Yorkers that flash floods can fill streets, stairwells, and basements in minutes, often with little or no warning,” Adams said. “New Yorkers who live in basements, below-grade dwellings, or low-lying areas should take extra precaution, keep a go-bag near the door, clear exits, and plan to leave early if conditions worsen.”

Subway delays persisted on the 1, 2 and 3 lines into the rush hour on Tuesday July 15.