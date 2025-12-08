Teen Charged for Setting Homeless Man on Fire in Subway Horror Attack

The distinctively mustached maniac who allegedly set a homeless man on fire aboard a Times Square subway train on Monday, Dec. 1, has been charged for his crime. The horror attack occurred at approximately 3:03 a.m. on a northbound B train.

The federal charge against 18-year-old Hiram Carrero of Harlem for setting ablaze James George III, 55, of the Bronx is arson resulting in injury to another person.

Carrero appeared before US Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger on Dec. 5 and is being held without bail.

Announcing the federal complaint were US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton; Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (“ATF”) Bryan DiGirolamo; FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker; and NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch.

“This alleged outrageous and senseless attack received an immediate response from our elite joint task force,” said FDNY Commissioner Tucker. “Our Fire Marshals worked side by side with our partners in the NYPD and ATF to identify and apprehend this suspect quickly. Their work has removed a dangerous individual from the streets of New York City, and the FDNY will continue to work closely with our public safety partners to keep New Yorkers safe.”

“Hiram Carrero showed a complete disregard for human life when he allegedly set a sleeping New Yorker on fire inside a subway car,” said NYPD Commissioner Tisch. “This attack is among the most serious acts of violence a person can commit, and it has no place in our city—above or below ground. This case also reflects the exceptional work of the NYPD’s Detective Bureau, whose investigators worked closely with our federal partners to identify the individual responsible.”

According to the allegations in the complaint and statements made in open Court:

At approximately 3:03 a.m., Carrero entered a northbound train at the 34th Street–Penn Station subway stop. He picked up a piece of paper from the subway car, lit it on fire near where the victim was sleeping, and jumped out of the car just as the doors were closing.

Video from inside the train car shows that as the train traveled north toward the 42nd Street–Times Square subway stop, the fire flared up, engulfing the victim’s legs and a portion of the train car in flames. When the train arrived at 42nd Street–Times Square, the victim emerged, burning, from the train.

Police on the platform responded to the victim immediately and extinguished the fire. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The charge against Carrero carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Confronted outside her Harlem home that Friday evening, the suspect’s stressed mother, Wanda Carrero, 63, told the Daily News, “I just got out of court. I’m having an asthma attack.”

Asked about Hiram, his mom answered, “I don’t understand. My son is a kind and decent kid,” and then slammed the apartment door shut.

Not Just a Homeless Man, But a Man

Writing on GoFundMe, Jay Armani, the son of the subway fire attack victim, wrote:

“My 55-year-old father, James George III, a native of Bronx, New York, was set on fire on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. My father was a passenger on the Manhattan Subway Train when 18-year-old perpetrator Hiram Carrero tried to kill him by setting him on fire and leaving him for dead. This horrendous, heinous act of violence caused significant and life-threatening burns to his legs. My father’s legs were so badly scorched that the police found charred skin on the train seat he was sitting in.

“My father recently moved back to New York two months ago to make a better life for himself; however, trying to make it day-to-day became difficult, and he found himself on hard times. Too proud to turn to family for help, he found himself with no job and homeless. Although my father may have been homeless, he is a good man. No matter what his economic situation is, he is still a person and never deserved to have been treated in such an inhumane way and set on fire like a discarded piece of paper.

“Due to the extent of his injuries, every second is touch and go as he fights to save his legs from being amputated, and is just praying to God to one day be able to walk again. He has a long road of medical recovery ahead of him and is in need of financial assistance. We are asking for your generosity and help during his time of suffering and need.”

Speaking to the Daily News, George himself said “It was a senseless act of violence. It’s a terrible thing because there’s no rhyme or reason for it. . . . I was sleeping, and the dude just [lit] me on fire.

“Some people just want to see the world burn, man,” George continued. “They’re not comfortable with lack of chaos. . . . They want to see mayhem.”