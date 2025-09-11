Tempers Flare at Hearing over E-Bikes in Central Park

It was standing room only as heated exchanges marked the Central Park Police Precinct community council meeting on the subject of E-Bikes in the park.

Concerned neighbors of Central Park, victims of bike accidents, horse carriage owners and pedicab drivers trekked the rickety sidewalks of the 86th Street Transverse to pack the precinct assembly room on Sept. 10 and weigh in on the controversial re-do of the heavily trafficked Central Park loop road.

Tempers flared as community members’ questions about the new plan were deflected among police officials, Central Park Conservancy officials and Parks Department and Department of Transportation employees.

Of particular concern was whether the “pilot project” is indeed a trial. An Adams administration initiative, the 6-month pilot was rolled out quietly in 2024 and then extended until the end of the year. But park users and members of the NY-E-Bike Safety Alliance (NY-EVSA) questioned whether it was in fact a trial, given that the entire loop road has been entirely redone at a cost of nearly $3.5 million.

“It’s the Wild West now, a free-for-all,” complained Marissa, a 70-year-old community member. Bonnie Gerard, an Upper East Side resident, handed out fliers detailing the day a biker knocked her down on a sidewalk, altering her life forever. And, one after another, attendees weighed in about their fears for pedestrian safety.

Of particular concern was the problem of crossing the loop road, now swarming with fast-moving pedal bikers and motorized e-bikes, e-scooters and even e-unicycles. Crosswalk lights have been removed, so that pedestrians endure until long waits until traffic allows them to dash across into the heart of the park. Blinking yellow lights greet bikers at every crosswalk, but do little to stop them from pedaling straight through, even in the presence of pedestrians.

Another concern is that, in contradiction of a Federal Court Order requiring accessible pedestrian (audio/visual) crosswalk signals, these signals have been wrapped in burlap and decommissioned at every loop road crossing in the park. “What’s up with the burlap?” hollered one meeting participant.

“This is still a work in progress,” responded Erika Sopha, vice president for park use and stewardship, a Conservancy planner who oversaw the planning process.

One after one, attendees questioned why city residents weren’t brought into the process. Central Park Conservancy, DOT and Parks Department officials pointed to focus groups, meetings with community board members and on-line surveys as evidence that New Yorkers had indeed been included. But attendees complained that these efforts weren’t widely shared with the public.

There were calls for the resignations of Central Park Conservancy President and CEO Elizabeth Smith and David Saltonstall, vice president of Government Relations, Policy and Community Affairs.

Smith has drawn the ire of NY-EVSA because of her refusal to call for a ban on e-bikes in the park, claiming that she can’t weigh in on city policy. But she recently called for a ban on horse carriages–leaving pedestrian safety advocates to wonder why she can’t do the same for e-bikes. When NY-EVSA president Janet Schroeder pressed Saltonstall for a meeting with Park officials, he replied that he doubted a meeting would be “productive.”

“Is this meeting going to have any effect on this plan? called out a community member. “Or is it just for show?”

Another topic on the table was news that the pedestrian sidewalks along the 86th Street transverse may soon be converted to bike lanes, leaving pedestrians between 96th and 79th streets without a way to safely cross the park at night.

Bringing down the house was Christina Hanson, a long-time carriage driver. “We know more about the park than anybody,” she said. “And this plan, which might look good on a desk, simply is NOT working. Nobody stops for pedestrians.”