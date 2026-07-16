The Book Cellar at Webster Library Is an Underground Hit!

The Book Cellar in the basement of New York Public Library Webster Branch in Yorkville is it: a truly underground, as in subterranean, place for bibliophiles to buy and sell books.

Operated and staffed by volunteers, The Book Cellar offers book lovers the opportunity to stock up on pre-owned items at incredible prices while supporting the NYPL.

Shopping at this treasure trove is a rewarding experience. All books are organized into categories, including children and young adult sections, along with a wide selection of DVDs and CDs. Notably, first editions, signed books, and leather-bound volumes are available at significantly discounted prices, making it a haven for collectors and casual readers alike.

All books are donated (a tax receipt for book donations is supplied upon request), and all net proceeds go directly to the NYPL branch libraries. Over recent years, Friends of Webster Library, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has contributed $100,000 annually to the NYPL.

Straus Media sat down with Diane LaRue, president of Friends of Webster Library and manager of the UES literary haunt, to learn about its beginnings, the success of the business, and the importance of supporting the NYPL.

So, how did this all begin?

Friends of Webster Library started as a nonprofit organization in 1976 and runs The Book Cellar. The group began when the library was scheduled for closing. A bunch of neighborhood people got together and had the building landmarked so that it could not be sold to turn into condos.

Tell me about Friends of the Webster Library.

Everybody here is a volunteer. Right now, we have about 12.

We have really great volunteers who are outstanding at organization. They can take a small space and see what they can do with it to utilize it the best.

Are there any particularly rare or valuable books that have ever come your way?

We do get some pretty rare books. People are extraordinarily generous. It’s very interesting what they’ll donate. We’ve gotten some [novelist] Ira Levin; we had his collection of books when he passed. The poet Gerald Stern, a lot of his collection ended up here.

A few [volunteers] have a really good eye for that kind of thing.

Are there any hidden gems here that people wouldn’t know to look for?

We have a very personal touch here. When people come in, we ask if they’re looking for anything in particular.

Each volunteer has a section they’re responsible for. For example, we have a volunteer, Don Pointer, who does our art section. Somebody will come in, and he can kind of steer him. He also has an incredible memory for people. He’ll remember their name and what they bought, and then say, “Oh, I have another thing you might like. He is the king of that.”

We also have a ‘”Staff Recommends” [section] that’s hugely popular. Two years ago, we took it down to put up holiday books, and people did not like that. They come in and say, “I like Allison [Ramme]’s books. Can you tell me the other books Allison likes?”

What’s the makeup of the volunteer staff?

It’s a mix of women and three gentlemen. We have a nice age range. There’s Dorothy Reiss, who has been here since the very beginning, and some younger people who really bring a vitality to the place.

What’s the makeup of your clientele?

Before the pandemic, our population was a little older. Now, because we’re on social media a lot and we’ve had people who’ve done TikTok videos of us, we’ll see a lot more younger people coming in. They love the classics.

Besides purchasing books, are there other ways to support the Friends of the Webster Library?

We do take donations, especially this time of year. There’s one gentleman who, every year, gives us a nice donation.

How does the pricing work?

Generally, our books are in the $3 range for a hardcover or softcover. The small mass-markets are a dollar and a quarter. The kids’ books are a dollar to $2. If they’re newer books, like brand new, just published, they can run $6 to $8. And then there are art books that are a little more expensive.

I was going to ask if there was room for negotiation, but . . .

No. We actually have a sign that says prices have been pre-haggled for your convenience.

We have the luxury of not having to pay rent or pay employees, so we really have the luxury of not having to raise prices. People come here and can pay what they paid 10 years ago.

As a nonprofit, let’s talk about where the money goes.

Our proceeds at the end of the year go back to the Webster Library and other East Side branch libraries.

The percentage of the proceeds is everything less expenses that we have, such as if we have to buy bookcases, or office supplies, that kind of thing.

Do you have any upcoming sales or special events?

We don’t because our prices are so low and our best promotion is ‘Buy Four Books, Get A Fifth One Free.’ That has worked outstandingly well. And that’s year-round, all the time.

Okay, is there anything else you want readers to know about The Book Cellar?

A lot of people come in and say this is their happy place, and I really feel that way for the volunteers and for the customers. Some come every single day because we are literally putting books on the shelf every hour.

If you come here, I think you’ll be surprised at what you can find—especially at holiday time.

In other words, you put Amazon to shame.

Yeah.

The Book Cellar, located at the Webster branch of the NYPL, 1465 York Ave. at 78th Street. Open Tues-Wed.-Thurs.- 12-5, Sat. 11-4. 212-930-9256.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl, a regular contributor to Straus News on the literary and entertainment beat, is the author of the novel, “The Last Single Woman in New York City.”