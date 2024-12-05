Home
News
News
Truck Robberies Continue, Still Under Investigation Months Later
Eight UPS and FedEx trucks have been robbed of significant amounts of merchandise since April, with no culprits found and all investigations ongoing.
Gillian Blum
| 05 Dec 2024 | 12:27
Eight UPS and FedEx trucks have been robbed across New York City since April, and no arrests have been made yet.
(
Photo: via brand.ups.com
)
Forget the so-called porch pirates. Police say thieves have been robbing Fed Ex and UPS trucks in major grand larceny heists for several months, a problem that some fear will be heightened as more packages are delivered in the holiday season.
(
Photo: Keith J. Kelly
)
