UES Fashion Designer Found Dead on Boat in Montauk Yacht Club

No foul play is suspected in the death of Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra. The 33-year-old fashion entrepreneur, who went by Martha Nolan professionally, was originally from Ireland but fell in love with Manhattan and was the founder of swimwear brand East x East.

| 08 Aug 2025 | 05:25
Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a 33-year-old fashion entrepreneur from the Upper East Side, was found dead aboard a boat at Montauk Yacht Club in the early morning hours of August 5. Despite attempts at CPR by Good Samaritans, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy revealed “no signs of violence,” according to Suffolk County Police, leading authorities to state that foul play is not currently suspected. However, an investigation by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad is ongoing, and an autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Nolan-O’Slatarra, originally from Carlow, Ireland, moved to New York to chase her dream in fashion. She founded East x East in 2020, a swimwear and resort wear label celebrated for its vibrant colors and coastal-inspired designs. Highly active on social media, she frequently showcased her collections to a growing audience. She had a pop up store in Montauk showcasing her wares this summer.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she held various other positions listed as active. Nolan-O’Slatarra founded Duper, worked as director of operations for K4 Capital Management, and served as CEO of Brand Growth Consultants, per East Side Feed.

Her business partner in East X East released a moving tribute on Aug. 6. “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand, and built so much from nothing,” Grace wrote on his Instagram account. “I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life. Love you so much Mar. Fly high girl ️.”

Her mother Elma Nolan in Carlow, Ireland, said she learned of her daughter’s death on Tuesday, but is struggling to get more information.

She last spoke with her daughter about a week before her death about her daughter’s upcoming plans to travel back to Carlow.

“She wanted to know if I would be around to pick her up,” according to People which quoted an Irish news outlet. “It was a very quick call because she is so busy.”

But she said beyond her daughter’s death, she has no other information.“I don’t know what happened to my daughter,” she reportedly told the outlet.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at (631) 852-6392.