Union Sq. Bursts into Color for 2nd Annual Tulip Day Fest

Union Square burst into color on Sunday, March 30th, for the second annual Tulip Day NYC 2025.

Organizers say that over 15,000 New Yorkers made their way to Union Square both tiptoeing and sprinting to hand pick 170,000 free tulips in colors including orange, yellow, red, pink and white.

Royal Anthos, which represents Dutch companies that distribute bulbs around the globe, launched this event a year ago to great success and now will make it an annual free event for New Yorkers.

“I was supposed to come last year but I was in Mexico City so I had to come this year,” says Noelle Marine. “My mom loves tulips so I’m thinking about what she would like and what would look good in her house.”

Each participant could go home with 10 flowers, which were grown by local farms using Dutch bulbs. After all, there are over 3,000 varieties of tulips which appeal to everyone’s personal style– whether ruffled, parrot, traditional or multi-colored.

“Even under overcast skies, the vibrant tulips lit up the streets of Manhattan, creating a scene that felt truly magical,” said actress Jordan Gelber. “As a New Yorker, it was empowering to see people from all boroughs—and even Jersey City—come together, smiling, laughing, and sharing the joy of the moment. You didn’t have to be a flower enthusiast to enjoy Tulip Day; it was about connection, beauty, and community.”

Gelber noted how families taught toddlers how to pick their first tulip, couples strolled hand-in-hand, and nearly everyone she spoke to said they planned to give their flowers to their mothers.

Or be reminded of their mothers and grandmothers.

Sanyukta Garat came with her boyfriend and said the event reminded her of her grandmother. “Red tulips are my favorite flower,” says Carat, who recalls her grandmother growing flowers in her backyard. “She’s not with us anymore but when I think of these flowers I think of her and that makes me feel happy. She used to travel to Amsterdam and visit tulip farms and I get to continue this tradition.”

The event, which ran from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., created a festive atmosphere in the heart of the city as attendees eagerly collected their colorful spring souvenirs. Others shared stories how they were happy to have emailed organizers prior to for this annual event.

As occurred last year, the organizers unveiled the baptizing of a new tulip, this time called “Moonshot.” This high-quality yellow cut tulip is a heavy quality tulip with an unparalleled intense flower color. This single yellow tulip can be brought into bloom in just 23 greenhouse days. In addition, the ‘Moonshot’ has an excellent vase life of at least 10 days.

Last year’s tulip was called Future400 which commemorated anniversary of the first Dutch settlers landing on Governor’s Island 400 years ago and symbolizes another 400 years of collaboration and friendship between the United States and The Netherlands. The campaign is also financed with aid from the European Union and highlights the strong floral trade relationship which brings over a billion tulip bulbs to the United States annually.

”We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm New Yorkers have shown for Tulip Day,” said Mark-Jan Terwindt, CEO of Royal Anthos. “Seeing thousands of smiling faces gathering to celebrate these beautiful flowers reinforces the special connection between the Netherlands’ floral heritage and the American appreciation for tulips. This year’s turnout exceeded our expectations and has firmly established Tulip Day as a beloved spring tradition in New York City.”

New Yorkers want the event too.

“After such a gloomy winter, this day reminded us how much flowers—and shared experiences—can uplift and unite,” added Jordan Gelber. “It was the perfect meet-cute moment in Manhattan and one of those magical days that reminds me why I love this city so much.”