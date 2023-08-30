Water Main Bursts Near Times Sq., Sending About 2 Million Gallons Into the Subway System

A water main break caused a titanic volume of water to rush through Midtown streets and into the subway system during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 29, leading to a temporary suspension of the 1, 2, & 3 lines.

NY Transit Authority Chief Richard Davey clarified at a mid-morning press conference that a twenty-inch main had burst between 43rd & 44th Sts. at around 3. a.m., and that subway service had largely resumed–albeit with delays. According to Davey, the catastrophe affected 300,000 commuters. He noted that 1.8 million gallons of water had been unleashed before the damaged main could be sealed off.

Rohit Aggarwala, the Commissioner of NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection, told the press that it took around an hour for the agency to pinpoint the main break. Excavation to repair the broken pipe began in the vicinity of 40th St. & 7 Ave.

Video footage of subway tunnels flooding was reminiscent of a submarine war film, with loads of water cascading onto the tracks below. Footage from the Citizen app also depicted rivers caused by the break coursing through the streets of Midtown.