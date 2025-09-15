Website Eater Tossing Foodie Extravaganza in West Chelsea

Eater, the foodiest of all foodie websites, is throwing a first-ever, must-attend, hot-ticket extravaganza at the historic Storied event venue in West Chelsea.

Scheduled for Sept. 20, 2025 (tickets on sale now), the event will feature chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs of the highest caliber for a can’t-miss consortium of some of the biggest names in the industry of the past 20 years, highlighting the inextricable influence food and dining have, and have had, on the culture at large.

It will a celebration of the community that Eater has helped create as the go-to resource for food trends, dining out, and insider industry dirt for two decades.

Founded in 2005 by Lockhart Steele and Ben Leventhal, the then New York City-focused site expanded nationwide and remains a culinary powerhouse.

Storied was chosen to house the festivities. A cultural hub, it was originally a taxi garage in the 1990s in the venerable West Chelsea Historic District.

The participants run the gamut of the food scene: relative veterans such as Southern chef Sean Brock and our own native Mario Carbone will be in attendance, but also newer-comers such as Kwame Onuwachi of the nearly-impossible-to-get-into Tatiana. There will be ethnic bites from Jason Wang of X’ian Famous Foods; Daisuke Nakasawa and his eponymous sushi; and modern Korean from JP Park of Atoboy and Atomix. Then there’s South Philly barbecue from Cristina Martinez; pizza from Mozza; the freshest oysters from Island Creek. . . . The list goes on.

And sweet-tooths are not forgotten. Dominique Ansel represents with his iconic cronut, a seasonal apple-and-crème-brulée doughnut-hole flavor, and Hani’s is providing an array of their scroll-stopping sweets. Salt & Straw, which originated in Portland, Ore., but now spans the nation, including two locations here in the city, will be dishing out an exclusive Eater Off Menu Sundae: Pistachio and Ricotta Cannoli ice cream topped with Marionberry Coulis, Whipped Cream, Candied Nibs, and a Waffle Chip. Katy Carmichael of Mona Creative notes, “Salt & Straw has supported World Central Kitchen many times in the past!” and are super excited to be a part of this inaugural event.

And what kind of party would it be without celebratory beverages? Cocktail phenom Dave Arnold will be in house with his partners Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske from Bar Contra, providing examples of his master mixology. Arnold will be making one his earliest recipes, the fruity, rummy Banana Justino, which has endured “on the menu at every bar I’ve been part of, and even at the French Culinary Institute before I had a bar,” he proudly explains. They’ll also be whipping up a vibrant, ginger-galangal Firefly Mule that explodes with flavor and color. “Eater has been supportive of all of us throughout our careers, so it feels special for us to be part of this event,” reflects Arnold.

Impossible Foods will cater to vegans and vegetarians with plant-based diner classics, and HAGS is celebrating any and all with their exuberant queer-owned fine-dining mecca and media darling. There is something for absolutely everyone, and that something is going to be sensational.

Vox Media, the publishing company that owns Eater, will contribute 100 percent of the net proceeds of all tickets sold on events.voxmedia.com/EaterOffMenu to World Central Kitchen, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

Created by legendary chef José Andrés after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, WCK has grown to become an irreplaceable network of culinary professionals who are the first responders of food relief. Chef Greg Olmsted, of Olmsted and Five Acres in Brooklyn, will be representing the organization that has quite literally revolutionized the importance of feeding souls during humanitarian crises.

It’s still a month before the NYC Food & Wine Festival hits the city, but Eater Off Menu is going to do what that event does in just one, unforgettable, craveable, multi-sensory night. First Access tickets purchased with a Capital One card provide early arrival as well as additional exclusive perks, and even a curated gift bag to commemorate the event. Tickets are $175 at events.voxmedia.com/EaterOffMenu and are guaranteed to sell out, so act fast.