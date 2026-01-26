Winter Storm Wallops NYC, Dropping Nearly Foot of Snow

A massive snowstorm hit New York City on Sunday morning, dumping 11.5 inches on Central Park by the end of the day. City officials say that at least seven people have died, and young schoolchildren were instructed to attend classes remotely on Monday, Jan. 26.

Straus photographers captured dogs playing in the snow, delivery workers attempting to make their way past shoveled snow mounds, the East River blanketed in snow and ice, and children sledding on the Upper East Side’s Carl Schurz Park and at Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village

“The forecasts were largely accurate,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a press conference on the morning of Jan. 26, as the storm slowed. “Nearly a foot of snow accumulated in parts of our city.”

“Yet today, our city is up and running,” he added. “Every street in this city was plowed.”

Nonetheless, the mayor noted that a “hazardous travel advisory” remains in effect. According to a city government release, this means that “road conditions may be dangerous due to snow, ice, and reduced visibility, and New Yorkers are strongly encouraged to avoid non-essential travel.”

Mamdani also noted that a Code Blue alert had been in place since Friday, Jan. 23. This means that the Department of Homeless Services has been increasing outreach, in an attempt to offer a 24/7 shelter bed to anybody who needs one.

As for those who had died, Mamdani said that he is sending his “deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones of those New Yorkers that lost their lives.”

Two men were found either unconscious or dead in the streets of Manhattan on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 24, after the city’s Code Blue alert had kicked in (yet before the snow began falling heavily); the wind chill was particularly brutal.

The NYPD confirmed to Straus News that one man was discovered unconscious at 69th and First Ave. on the Upper East Side and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital. Another, a 67 year-old, was pronounced dead after being discovered near Third Ave. and E. 35th St.

Mamdani was given generally good marks for handling the first major snowstorm of his young administration, mindful that past mayors had faced strong public blowback due to their handline of snowstorms. That goes back to John Lindsay’s failure to clear many Queens side streets for over a week after a blizzard in 1968. Mayor Bloomberg drew heat when he had to jet back from his home in Bermuda when a Christmas Day snowstorm hit in 2010. Bill de Blasio was blasted for not plowing the Upper East Side streets fast enough in a January, 201 storm, forcing him to do a public mea culpa. Eric Adams lucked out as there were no severe snow storms during his four years.

The snow from this storm may last awhile as bitter cold temperatures are expected to persist into next week.