WNET Battles Locally as CPB Gets Brutal $1.1B Cut Nationally

Neal Shapiro left very big and prestigious jobs at NBC News in 2007 to take over WNET. That was, of course, before the current administration took out its scalpel to take down anything with the words “public” or “culture” attached. It remains the most successful of all the NPR entities, but Shapiro admits, “this is very concerning.”

That is an understatement. He says he has basically gone through the TV version of the stages of grief: “Yes, I went through anger, then bewilderment, then hostility but ultimately determination that we are going to win.” The disappointment in Congress is also disheartening—the fear that the man on top will take down opponents. “Yep, there was hope the Senate might come through,” Shapiro says. “Nope.”

The Senate voted along party lines July 18 to eliminate $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the national umbrella group for public television, for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

“Without federal funding, many local public radio and television stations will be forced to shut down. Parents will have fewer high quality learning resources available for their children,” CPB CEO Patricia Harrison warned. “Millions of Americans will have less trustworthy information about their communities, states, country, and world with which to make decisions about the quality of their lives. Cutting federal funding could also put Americans at risk of losing national and local emergency alerts that serve as a lifeline to many Americans in times of severe need.”

Locally, Shapiro has some 350 employees to worry about, not to mention the largest amount of PBS dollars. “The goal is to find new ways of doing what we do,” he says, “which is totally unique.” Among the most original are the documentaries from Ken Burns. “Who else gives him 18 hours to tell what he thinks needs to be told,” says Shapiro. Next up for Burns; his highly anticipated take on the American Revolution.

Right now, the revolution is right here and now. Yes, “News Hour” and “Firing Line” can continue, but beloved shows like “American Experience” (now on hold for a year at least) and “Masterpiece Theatre?” Stay tuned for more reruns for the time being.

Fortunately, New Yorkers are catching on and keeping up, if not enhancing, their contributions. “Yes, it seems more and more are realizing we are in real jeopardy,” Shapiro says.

Those who know him feel confident Shapiro will persevere. Perry Simon, former PBS Chief Programming Executive, says, “WNET is one of the major pillars of PBS. Fortunately, Neal and his organization have the skills and experience to maintain their contributions to both New York and the wider public broadcasting system, and they have a loyal audience and philanthropic base that I’m confident will be there to support them.”

In the end, Neal Shapiro insists he has no regrets about leaving NBC for WNET. Though even his wife, ABC newswoman Ju Ju Chang, notices the stress. “It has been the most challenging chapter of his career. And it’s so unpleasant... he is taking it day by day. He was in anticipatory anxiety mode-- coming up with options... now that’s it’s happened, he’s in execution mode which is perhaps more stressful, but more active. None of it is fun.”

The WNET Group operates Thirteen/WNET in the city as well as Long Island’s WLIW and New Jersey’s NJTV. Shapiro has had a 35-year career spanning print, broadcast, cable and online media. He jumped to WNET in Feb. 2007, after 14 years at NBC including as president of NBC News from May 2001 to September 2005. During his career, Mr. Shapiro has won numerous journalism awards, including 32 Emmys, 31 Edward R. Murrow Awards and 3 Columbia DuPont awards.

Shapiro himself says of the leap to public broadcasting: “I was looking for new challenges and there is nothing as rewarding as public media.

“It’s so amazing how many people thank me for educating their kids and making them smarter. And for making them more aware of the city we live in. This is about something much bigger than money. Which is why we are down, but we are not defeated.”