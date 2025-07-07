Woman Assaults Cops in Times Square; Public Lewdness in Kips Bay

A woman, Dana Baraket, 19, caught on video tearing down Israeli hostage posters on the Upper West Side in October 2023, has been arrested and indicted for another act of “street justice,” this one for multiple crimes against two Times Square cops. Details are as follows:

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at approximately 1:28am, two officers were walking in front of 1585 Broadway—the 42-story-tall Morgan Stanley Building, between 47th and 48th streets—within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct.

The officers were approached by Baraket, who without provocation pepper-sprayed them in the eyes and face, and tried to grab the gun from one of the officers.

She failed, and, despite the effects of the pepper spray, the cops quickly subdued and arrested her.

According to New York Post sources, Baraket repeatedly yelled “Kill me” during the altercation.

EMS responded and transported the two officers to local hospitals in stable condition.

Baraket, of 20-11 124th St. in College Point, Queens, was taken into custody and charged with robbery; assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional; criminal possession of a weapon; unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material; and harassment.

She was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court as this issue was going to press.

Baraket’s first brush with fame came on Oct. 31, 2023, when she and her sister, Aya, were confronted as they tore down Israeli hostage posters at Broadway and 79th Street. Video of the affront, including Dana Baraket saying “Fuck you” and “Fuck Israel,” quickly circulated. The Barakets’ father, Hassan, who immigrated from Lebanon in the 1980s, said his girls weren’t antisemitic. “It’s not about Jewish and Muslim. It’s about land, power, and who can control.”

Sicko Follows Woman into Elevator, Exposes Himself

Cops are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the self-exposing sicko wanted in connection with a public lewdness incident that occurred within the confines of the 13th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 7:40pm, an unidentified male followed a 27-year-old female victim into an elevator inside a residential building located in the vicinity of East 29th Street and First Avenue.

Once inside, the male suspect got down on his knees, exposed his genitals, and performed a lewd act in front of the woman, presumably masturbation. The individual fled the location to parts unknown.

The male is described as light-skinned, thin, with a receding hairline, beard stubble, and thick, tinted eyeglasses. He was last seen holding a smartphone and wearing light khaki pants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.