Feast & Fettle Brings Gourmet Meal Delivery to Downtown Manhattan

Weeknight dinner is about to get a whole lot easier for busy downtown families and professionals. Feast & Fettle launches in Manhattan on Saturday, Aug. 23, offering fully prepared, ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door—no chopping, cooking or cleanup required. The model is especially appealing in a city where time is short, kitchens are small and expectations are high. “Feast & Fettle has made my life as a busy working mom so much easier and more enjoyable. I am so thankful for this company as it allows me to have more time with family at the end of the day with the peace of mind of knowing that we’ll also be enjoying a delicious and healthy meal,” said member Lauren Witt. “The kids’ options are great too. All of the meals we’ve gotten over the past month have exceeded our expectations.”

Feast & Fettle Delivers Sustainability, Taste and Simplicity Feast & Fettle began with a clear need: families were stretched thin, and getting a wholesome dinner on the table every night wasn’t always possible. Founder Maggie Mulvena saw this up close while working as a private chef and nanny. She started preparing extra meals for the families she supported—meals that were ready to heat and serve, without any extra work. What started as a small effort to help a few households quickly grew through word of mouth. As demand increased, Mulvena formalized the operation, bringing on a team of chefs and delivery staff who shared her focus on quality and care. Nearly a decade later, Feast & Fettle continues to follow that original approach— wholesome meals, made from scratch, thoughtfully prepared and delivered directly to members’ homes.