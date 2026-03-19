From Vision to Legacy: How Diana Hilbig Helps New Yorkers Shape Their Financial Futures

In a city where financial lives are as dynamic as the skyline, Diana Hilbig stands out as a trusted partner who transforms complexity into clarity—empowering New Yorkers to build lasting legacies with confidence and purpose.

Meet Senior Private Client Banker Diana Hilbig , whose approach blends the unmistakable energy of New York with genuine warmth and sophistication. From her early days serving a bustling Park Avenue branch to her new office at the Madison Avenue Financial Center, Diana’s financial planning philosophy leads with people, not portfolios—serving clients with intention, empathy, and clarity.

Financial planning isn’t static—life shifts, markets shift. My role is to bring in the right specialists at the right time to design and execute a plan that grows and adapts with my clients.”

Born and raised in Germany, Diana first came to the U.S. as an au pair before launching her financial career in 2006. Nearly two decades later, she has built a practice that resonates with New Yorkers whose lives are complex and global: founders preparing for liquidity events, executives with concentrated stock portfolios, families with cross-border needs, and philanthropists planning for impact.

What truly sets Diana apart is her personal touch. She’s known for handwritten notes during challenging times, thoughtful gestures to celebrate milestones, and a communication style tailored to each client—whether they’re analytical, visual, or intuitive decision-makers. For Diana, it’s about more than financial planning; it’s about building relationships that span generations and geographies.

Working with affluent families is one of Diana’s specialties. Recently, a client came to her for advice about an important legacy decision. To ensure the plan reflected the family’s collective values and served individual priorities, together they explored options, tested scenarios, and made space for everyone’s perspective.