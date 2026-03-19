From Vision to Legacy: How Diana Hilbig Helps New Yorkers Shape Their Financial Futures

In a city where financial lives are as dynamic as the skyline, Diana Hilbig stands out as a trusted partner who transforms complexity into clarity—empowering New Yorkers to build lasting legacies with confidence and purpose.
Meet Senior Private Client Banker Diana Hilbig, whose approach blends the unmistakable energy of New York with genuine warmth and sophistication. From her early days serving a bustling Park Avenue branch to her new office at the Madison Avenue Financial Center, Diana’s financial planning philosophy leads with people, not portfolios—serving clients with intention, empathy, and clarity.
Financial planning isn’t static—life shifts, markets shift. My role is to bring in the right specialists at the right time to design and execute a plan that grows and adapts with my clients.”
Born and raised in Germany, Diana first came to the U.S. as an au pair before launching her financial career in 2006. Nearly two decades later, she has built a practice that resonates with New Yorkers whose lives are complex and global: founders preparing for liquidity events, executives with concentrated stock portfolios, families with cross-border needs, and philanthropists planning for impact.
What truly sets Diana apart is her personal touch. She’s known for handwritten notes during challenging times, thoughtful gestures to celebrate milestones, and a communication style tailored to each client—whether they’re analytical, visual, or intuitive decision-makers. For Diana, it’s about more than financial planning; it’s about building relationships that span generations and geographies.
Working with affluent families is one of Diana’s specialties. Recently, a client came to her for advice about an important legacy decision. To ensure the plan reflected the family’s collective values and served individual priorities, together they explored options, tested scenarios, and made space for everyone’s perspective.
I made sure everyone was at the table—parents, children, grandchildren, and even the family dog. The result was a clear plan that felt uniquely theirs.”
Clients value her discretion, attention to detail, and her ability to anticipate needs before they arise. Before entering finance, Diana studied communications, radio, and acting—skills that honed her ability to listen deeply and connect authentically.
We’re not just presenting numbers, we’re talking about possibilities. When clients feel seen and understood, they make decisions with confidence—and that confidence shapes their future.”
At the Madison Avenue Financial Center, Diana connects clients to JPMorganChase’s global capabilities across banking, investing, and lending, always keeping the experience personal and proactive. Her forward-looking financial planning approach helps clients preserve and grow wealth, navigate market shifts, and build legacies for future generations.
For me, the most rewarding part of this work is being part of a team that’s as committed to our clients’ futures as they are. It’s about listening, understanding what matters most, and helping turn their vision into a legacy—one thoughtful decision at a time.”
Outside of work, Diana finds balance in Pilates, yoga, time with friends, and moments of reflection that keep her grounded.
To connect with Diana and the team of JPMorganChase experts, stop by the Madison Avenue Financial Center.