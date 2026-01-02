Author Lectures on Dementia Support and Healthy Aging

The cold and rainy evening did not deter the standing-room only audience of neighbors, social service providers, faith-based organizations and community leaders, from learning about a unique community-based model of care that has shown to stem the devastating impacts of dementia.

On Wednesday, Dec. 10th, CareGiverCare, a non-profit organization founded by health sociologist Gianni Perilli, hosted a public briefing on a pioneering approach to community-centered healthy aging that includes supports, learning, socialization, screenings and psychotherapy.

A Model Communities Can Replicate

The program is active in the parish of Our Lady of Good Counsel–St. Thomas Moore on East 89th Street, and is designed to be easily adapted by any church, synagogue, congregation, or community organization seeking to:

*support caregivers looking after a person with dementia at home.

* prevent or delay cognitive decline among older adults through evidenced-based lifestyle interventions

*reduce isolation and strengthen the social fabric of their community.

Attendees gained practical tools to bring back to their own congregations and organizations to launch similar initiatives—even with limited resources.

Book Launch + Case Study: “Community Geriatric Care”

The evening also marked the presentation of Perilli’s new book, ”Community Geriatric Care,” which documents the real-world case history of the Our Lady of Good Counsel–St. Thomas Moore project and offers a blueprint for replication in other community settings.

With dementia affecting one in 10 Americans aged 65+, and far more at risk for cognitive decline, Perilli argues that faith communities and neighborhood organizations can play a decisive role in aging, memory, and family support.

The book outlines how small, consistent, community-based actions — classes, engagement, conversations, routine stimulation, and structured support—can dramatically improve the wellbeing of older adults and their caregivers.

The Evening’s Speakers

The forum featured:

*Gianni Perilli, Founder of CareGiverCare and author of Community Geriatric Care

*Father Kevin Madigan, Pastor of the Our Lady of Good Counsel–St. Thomas More parish, where the program has been implemented and expanded

“Dementia is a thief, but it cannot steal everything,” said Father Madigan, reflecting the commitment of the parish to the project and the volunteerism that sustains it.

A Rallying Cry for Congregations and Community Leaders

CareGiverCare offers technical assistance and guidance to — clergy, lay leaders, pastoral teams, volunteer coordinators, community organizations interested in building community-centered healthy aging:

*a step-by-step framework for launching or expanding aging-support programs;

*the scientific background on lifestyle and community factors that protect memory;

*guidance on supporting families caring at home for a person with dementia;

*examples of activities and low-cost interventions that reduce social and cognitive decline.

To learn more contact Gianni.Perilli@caregivercare.org