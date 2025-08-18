Clynes, Adams, and Kim Get Manhattan Judge Nods

Judges Jim Clynes and Suzanne Adams, both longtime Upper East Siders, have been nominated for two of the three open seats on New York County’s Supreme Court. It all took place on Aug. 11 at the Manhattan Democratic Party’s Judicial Convention, held at the SVA Theatre on West 23rd Street in Chelsea. Judge Judy Kim, also an East Sider from Midtown East, was nominated for the third seat.

But we speak today of Judge Jim Clynes, whose nomination was won in a hard-fought floor flight after Judge Shahabuddeen Ally, who was a strong contender, withdrew his name from consideration this year, leaving Judges Ashlee Crawford and Emily Morales-Minerva to vie with Clynes for the third seat. There were 155 delegates and 78 votes needed to win. Clynes won in the first round of voting with 93 votes. At convention’s end, delegates, alternates, district leaders enjoyed libation and a buffet of little bites at Tequila Chito’s bar & grill.

Judge Clynes has been serving as an acting Supreme Court justice in New York County since his appointment in January 2022. He was found “Most Highly Qualified” by the Supreme Court Independent Screening Panel in 2022 and 2023. Before serving as a judge, he served as chair of Manhattan Community Board 8. He was New York State Democratic committeeman for the 76th Assembly District. He was a judicial delegate, 1st Judicial District Nominating Convention, New York Democratic Committee, and treasurer of the Lexington Democratic Club. In my many years as a civically and politically engaged Upper East Sider, I can say that Clynes is an asset to the bench. In his years before going on the bench, Clynes was a prodigious participant in the process of getting Democrats on the ballot and is fondly remembered as a prodigious petitioner, like none other.

I reached out to those in the UES community who were at the convention and who know Judges Clynes and Adams, for comments about their nominations.

Howard Sanders, president of Lexington Democratic Club: In addition to their experience and extensive involvement in organizations providing great assistance to their communities, Judge Adams and Judge Clynes are not only excellent jurists but are exceptional in their administration of justice.

Virginia Maloney, Council Member-to-be, CD 4: I’ve known Jim and Suzanne for years and they have been steadfast champions for our neighborhood and for the values that make the East Side strong. . . . I know they’ll bring that same commitment and integrity to the New York State Supreme Court.

Come for the cocktails, stay for the fusion.

NR restaurant is still going strong since my last visit two years ago. At the time, I described the upscale Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar, located at on East 75th Street just west of First Avenue, as tucked away and easy to miss. No more. A spiffy storefront awaits.

Opened in 2019, NR (the name stands for “N’Roll,” a nod to continuous movement and creativity) is where East meets West in both flavor and philosophy. Owner Shigefuni Kabashima (formerly of Angel’s Share) and Chef Takashi Igarashi (formerly of Kyoya, Kajitsu, ODO) bring their culinary vision to life in a sophisticated setting. Standout dishes are Wagyu + Bone Marrow Mazeman with umami dashi. Miso-Glazed Eggplant with mint and pomegranate. The Kyoto ramen topped with pork belly and bamboo shoots is one of NRs’s most popular dishes. A summer standout is the Tsukeman (dipping ramen) served with pork chashu, dashi, and a flavorful dipping sauce. A personal favorite was the playful Mussels + Beer + Cotton Candy, mussels in a citrusy uzu beer topped with a puff of sweet cotton candy. There’s a nice selection of ramen choices.

NR blends Japanese dining with sleek cocktail bar vibes. Try the cocktails and the smoky Chorye sake.

NR is located at 339 E. 75th St. Reservations through Resy. Walk-ins welcome. 646 226-4874, http://nr-nyc.com.