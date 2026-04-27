Jerry Nadler Starts Farewell Tour, Feted at Cafe Arte

For the past 50 odd years, there’s really no west side story without Jerry Nadler. As a community activist, Democrat Party leader, elected official first in the state assembly and then for over three decades in Congress, he’s been at the forefront. In September last year, he stunned the political world when he announced that he would not seek re-election. Now like a veteran Major League Baseball star who is feted in every stadium, he’s started a farewell tour.

Earlier this month the NYC West Side Democrats club honored Nadler at their Annual Gala for his “34 years of incredible service to New Yorkers.“ His retirement leaves a contentious battle for his congressional seat. Nadler endorsed as his successor UWS Assembly member Michal Lasher, but two of the rival contenders for the coveted seat–East Side assembly member Alex Bores and civil rights attorney Laura Dunn–attended the gala and worked the room.

Paying tribute to Nadler included the party faithful, elected officials, candidates in political races and judicial races, friends, maybe foes. They filled the popular Arte Cafe on West 73rd Street to honor and share their Nadler memories. Nadler’s been a stalwart of Democratic Party issues and values dating back to the 70s when he was a Fordham Law School student and went on to be a founder of the Community Free Democrats. CFD has since merged with three other longtime Democrat clubs–Ansonia Democratic Club and Park River Independent Democrats (PRID) and are now a powerful force in UWS party politics.

Nadler has been a Congressman since 1992. From 1992 until 2022, his congressional district covered the west side of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. District lines changed and since 2023, he has represented the 12th district, which covers Manhattan’s east side and west side from 14th Street to 110th Street. Before being elected to Congress, Nadler served eight terms as a NYS assemblyman.

In addition to honoring Nadler, the West Side Dems honored Larry Wood, Advocate and Organizer who recently retired from Goddard Riverside, and Victoria Lee, Treasurer, United Federation of Teachers.

Then came the shout outs to vote for Tom DiNapoli for NYS Comptroller and accolades for Nadler from Scott Stringer and Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, whose longstanding political careers started with Nadler. Manhattan’s Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, newly elected State Senator Erik Bottcher, and NYC Comptroller Mark Levine each spoke glowingly of Nadler.

There was a huge turnout of judges–Judges Sallianne Scarpulla and Shlomo Hagler, Appellate Division, 1st Dept., Surrogate Rita Mella. Newly elected Supreme Court Judges Jim Clynes and Judy Kim. Newly elected Civil Court Judge Terence McCormick, as well as those who are in the running or hope to be for open Supreme Court judicial seats including Judges Christopher Chin, Kate Waterman-Marshall, Shah Ally, Hasa Kingo, Aija Tingling and Josh Hanshaft. Several aspiring Civil Court candidates were also there. Especially nice seeing retired Supreme Court Justice George Silver. Silver, a west sider, was one of the Gala’s Sponsors.

We’ll find out in the June 23 primary who among the ten Democratic candidates seeking the seat will get the party nod.

On a personal note, I want to thank my longtime friend, Judy Bader-York, for inviting me as a her guest to the Gala. Judy’s a Board Member of WSD and a Gala Sponsor. A diehard West Sider, she tolerates–not always well–that I’m an East Sider. But we’re friends. And I’m grateful for her graciousness.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo–Make Watermark Beach your destination on Tuesday, May 5th, from 2 p.m.to 7 p.m.. They will be hosting a fun-filled Cinco de Mayo Beach Fiesta in their ten-thousand-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant at Pier 15 in NYC’s Seaport District. It’ll be a virtual beachside escape–palm trees, tropical cocktails, waterfront views, and plenty of space to enjoy for an all-day party atmosphere. Enjoy $12 margaritas, $5 tacos, 2-for-1 tequila shots, lawn games, live DJ’s all day long. Sounds fun. Enjoy.